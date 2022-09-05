Ranking points out the safest destinations to visit in 2022; see list – 09/04/2022

As protocols against covid-19 relax around the world, tourist destinations are struggling to resume their flow in search of visitors. The Travel Pulse website today published a list of the safest destinations to visit in 2022.

To arrive at this ranking, the publication was based on the security measures indicated by the United States Department of State and on data published on the website Visions of Humanity, which made an index based on the “tranquility” of the countries.

There is a trend among all the countries on the list of easing the protocols of covid-19, such as the suspension of the travel insurance requirement, random PCR tests or proof of the full cycle of vaccines.

But of course: if one of these countries is among your destinations, it is worth checking the requirement of the appropriate documentation with your airline and on the website of the local authorities.

aruba

According to the Department of State’s security ratings, this island in the Caribbean receives level 1 – normal exercise of precautionary measures. Recently, Aruba has made it easier for tourists to visit: no proof of vaccination or negative test is required upon arrival in the country.

Palm Beach, Aruba Image: Getty Images

Ireland

The European country in March lifted restrictions on the entry of visitors. In the Visions of Humanity’s Global Peace Index, Ireland ranks third in its ‘tranquility’ ranking. For comparison, Brazil is in position 130.

Dublin, Ireland Image: Getty Images

Canada

Although it is one of the countries that maintains part of the basic restrictions to prevent covid-19, Canada remains in a good place on the Visions of Humanity list: 12th position, 117 places above the United States.

Saskatoon, a city in Canada, in the province of Saskatchewan Image: Getty Images

thailand

Like Aruba, Thailand has received a Tier 1 rating and has become one of the safest places, according to the survey, to travel to Asia. The country recently banned the need for travel insurance for tourists and is open to tourists with full vaccinations.

Railay Beach in Thailand Image: Getty Images

Greece

Among the list of the most peaceful countries, Greece ended up leaving the top 50 – it is in position 53 -, but it remains a favorite destination for those looking for a tour with history, culture and a view of the Mediterranean. There are few restrictions for visitors arriving in the country, but a random test may be required.

Ios island in Greece Image: Natalia Manczyk

Australia

Another southern hemisphere country that has lifted most of the restrictions recently. In Visions of Humanity’s tranquility index, it appears at position 27, and has also received level 1 from protocols such as Aruba and Thailand.

Kings Park and Botanic Garden in Perth, Australia Image: chameleonseye/Getty Images

fiji

The Fiji archipelago is also cited in the article as one of the most peaceful destinations to visit. “A safe place for travelers who like luxury and want to cross some of the places to visit off their list,” reads the text.

Kokomo Private Island Fiji Image: Disclosure

Malta

Malta’s Mediterranean climate was also featured in the site’s article for receiving security level 1 from the US Department of State. Covid-19 protocols for travelers have also been relaxed recently.

Valletta, capital of Malta Image: KavalenkavaVolha/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saint Lucia

One more destination in the Caribbean appears on the list. The island is famous for its mix of nature, luxury, gastronomy and culture. At the beginning of this month, they will no longer require testing and proof of vaccination for tourists.