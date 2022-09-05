releases of the week (September 5th to 11th)

O Digital Look presents the news of Disney’s streaming in Brazil, Disney+, every week. And now, between September 5th and 11th, Disney+ celebrates a special date, and it will celebrate together with its subscribers.

On Thursday (8), Disney+ Day takes place, which will see the arrival of standout content, including “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the live-action movie “Pinocchio” with Tom Hanks, and more.

publicity

Discover this week’s Disney+ releases from September 5th to 11th:

Wednesday – 07/9

Gigantosaurus – Season 2 Series (2 Seasons) | Original Disney+ | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (USA)



Tal Sydney, Tal Max – Season 3, Episodes 18 to 21 Series (2 Seasons) | Original Disney+ | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (USA)



High School Musical: The Series: The Musical – Season 3, Episode 7 Series (3 Seasons) | Original Disney+ | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (Colombia) In High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a group of East High school students work together to prepare and stage a theatrical production of High School Musical with the help of Miss Jenn, the drama teacher who appeared in the original film as extra.



Disney+ Day: Thursday – 9/8

Pinocchio Movie | Original Disney+ | Adventure | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (USA) New version of Pinocchio’s story. In the feature directed by Robert Zemeckis, Geppetto (Tom Hanks), is a carpenter who builds a wooden puppet named Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). Geppetto treats the puppet as if it were his real son and out of her genuine love for the puppet, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) grants the carpenter’s wish to make Pinoquip talk but not turn into a real boy. After coming to life, Pinocchio is instructed by Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), acting as “conscience” for the puppet who gets into an adventure. In the midst of his journey, Pinocchio meets Honest John (Keegan-Michael Key), Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco) and the Coachman (Luke Evans).



Thor: Love and Thunder Movie | Action | Adventure | Comedy | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.



Behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder Movie | Original Disney+ | Marvel | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Documentary with the backstage of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.



Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi Movie | Original Disney+ | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Behind-the-scenes documentary of the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.



She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes – Season 1, Episode 4 Series (1 Season) | Original Disney+ | Adventure | Comedy | Year of production: 2022 (USA) In She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a successful lawyer who lives an ordinary and peaceful life until she suffers a serious accident. To recover, she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, scientist and superhero Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffulo).



The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club Movie | Comedy | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Determined to become a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn that being bad can be more fun.



The Adventures of Bertie Gregory – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) National Geographic’s Adventures of Bertie Gregory promises an immersion in nature like you’ve never seen before, taking audiences on an ambitious odyssey, showing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.



Cars on the Road – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Adventure | Year of production: 2022 (USA) A continuation of Pixar’s Cars franchise, Car on the Road follows champion Lightning McQueen on a road trip across the United States with his friend Tom Mate. The two go on fun adventures through various cities, getting into various troubles and meeting old friends along the way.



Growing Up – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Disney+ | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, “Crescendo” is a groundbreaking hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow an individual cast, aged between 18 and 22, as they tell their stories. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the many social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.



Terra Incognita – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Disney+ | Mystery | Year of production: 2022 (Argentina) Eric and Uma want to know the truth about their parents’ strange disappearance eight years ago. Together with their friends, the brothers delve into the mystery to find answers in the abandoned Tierra Incógnita park.



Read more:

Friday – 9/9

Explorer: Underground Mazes Movie | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Elite cave explorers scour underground labyrinths, winding tunnels and dead ends in search of a passageway that leads to the bottom of the deepest cave on Earth.



Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!