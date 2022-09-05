Review | Don’t Tell Me Goodbye (2022): Because a father’s love is eternal

Dramas about paternity are common in audiovisual. Some films marked generations, such as “The Big Daddy”, “Looking for happiness”, “Looking for Nemo”, and the curious thing is that they all have a link: the greater or lesser dose of humor as a common denominator, as if the father’s struggle for the full understanding of his son brought an almost comical learning arc. In “Don’t Say Goodbye”of Prime Videoas the title suggests, the viewer will find a high dramatic charge, which does not prevent this story of the father in search of a better coexistence with his teenage daughter from bringing its points of humor.

The truth is that this film can be classified as a “dramedy”, as its protagonist lives the most difficult moment of his life, the discovery of cancer with minimal chances of cure, and the need to embark on a journey through the roads of the United States. with her daughter so that she can meet her mother, who abandoned her when she was still a baby. Between one end and the other, there are several curiously funny situations, because they are not classified as something bizarre, but the true absurdities of this initially forced coexistence, in a plausible, natural way. And this is the film’s strongest point.

By introducing her protagonist, Max Park (John Cho), director Hannah Marks transforms him into a truly three-dimensional human being: with his many qualities as a good father, but with all the limitations of someone who has been abandoned and who has sacrificed his own accomplishments. for your daughter’s happiness. And it’s all there, in Cho’s masterful interpretation: his fearful looks at his daughter when she’s not looking, or when he fears what’s about to happen and doesn’t feel safe telling her; his thud when he receives the news, and the kind of conformity that settles in his countenance as the days go by; the great fear of reuniting with his ex-wife, Nicole (Jen Van Epps), who left him for her best friend, and the truth behind it. John Cho moves and is the true soul of the film, as he does not force his character on the viewer at any time.

In this way, the director creates a genuine connection, and the audience wants to explore more and more the relationship between those father and daughter. This one, by the way, gains screen space as Max’s attitudes overload her, and Mia Isaac holds the ends of young Wally Park, whose life revolves around an overprotective father, and the need to prove herself to others. boys, just the kind of behavior he had towards Max, and no other figure to follow in his early years. So, what Hannah does with Max and Wally’s relationship when she discovers the real reason for her father’s trip, which is the college meeting twenty years later and, as a result, meeting Nicole again and introducing her daughter to her mother, is more than natural.

The big problem with “Don’t Tell Me Goodbye” is its third act, which explodes with the news to Wally that Max has cancer, and the exaggerations leave for solutions similar to other teen dramas, with the same moral sense of John Green’s books. and Nicholas Sparks. There’s nothing wrong with that literature, but in this case, the film appeals to a moralistic resolution when it was walking so well with its feet more firmly rooted in realism, and in the essence of the relationship between Max and Wally. The result is, unfortunately, discordant, although it remains emotional. But here emotion is created by the whole; for every minute developing father and daughter, and their different and at the same time complementary personalities, while both try to deal with their own problems.

When the film is out of tune due to its melodramatic excess, it disrespects the spectator, and presents politically correct solutions but below the content of until then. Something that “Side by side” did, when mother and daughter spend the entire film rediscovering their relationship — a common appeal in Hollywood, by the way. In the end, the viewer will feel emotional, but perhaps they won’t remember Vera Herbert’s script so fondly. Fortunately, there are other aspects that make the experience better, such as Jessica Rose Weiss’ excellent soundtrack, Jaron Presant’s harmonious photography and Mei Ling Au’s exacting costume. In the end, the bill comes together, and the film pleases and deserves to be seen and shared. But that only happens because the paternal love, here, is genuine and counts on the good chemistry between Cho and Isaac, something that the filmmaker Hannah Marks was able to see very well.