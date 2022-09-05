Rock in Rio: Justin Bieber and 5 songs for Selena Gomez that he sang at the show

Singer Justin Bieber performed one of the most talked about shows of Rock in Rio 2022 last Sunday (04). After barely appearing at the festival, as rumors claimed that his participation was uncertain, the Canadian sang many old and current songs, including several tracks he made dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

Es fans of the pop star freaked out to see him sing some of these songs live, even though he is married to Hailey Bieber. So we’ve put together 5 tracks he made for the owner of “Revival” that were on his setlist.

1 – “Sorry”

One of the biggest hits of JB’s career, “Sorry” is possibly the song that best describes JB’s point of view on the period after the “Jelena” breakup. On the single from your album “Purpose”, the boy apologizes for the mistakes he’s made and wonders if it’s too late for her to forgive him. The biggest proof that this track was dedicated to Selena is that Justin himself sang the song to her at a bar in 2015.

2 – “What do you mean”

Already in “What do you mean”, the owner of “Justice” is more emphatic about the ex and directly questions her what she really means when she says something or gives signs that she wants something else. Demanding honesty from the partner, the song has a music video in which Selena’s name appears hidden, confirming that the song was made with her in mind.

3 – “Where Are Ü Now”

One more track created between the comings and goings of the duo is “Where Are Ü Now”. In it, Justin asks where is his loved one now that he needs her, since, according to the lyrics, he was there when she fell apart. In the clip, there is also a subtle indirection in one of the frames of the video that reveals the message: “Where are you Selena?”.

4 – “Love Yourself”

There is controversy around “Love Yourself”. While many argue that the song is clearly dedicated to the singer of “Lose You to Love Me”, others argue that this would be impossible, as Ed Sheeran, who is the main songwriter of the track, would have written the song with someone else in mind. What we do know is that the lyrics direct a harsh criticism to someone who marked the life of the lyrical self while he argues that he has already moved on. The fact is that Justin sings this song at the top of his lungs at his shows, as we saw here at Rock in Rio.

5 – “All That Matters”

Finally, we have the anthem “All That Matters”. Present in the collection “Journals”in 2014, the song’s lyrics expose that Justin is not over his ex and shows how much he misses her. “You think I’m biased with my partner / You nailed it, I’ve just been missing my girlfriend,” he sings. In the chorus, he admits: “You’re all that matters to me / Yes, yes / I’m not worried about anyone else / If I’m not with you, I’m not myself / You complete me.”

It is worth remembering that Justin came to confess in an interview that “All That Matters” is really based on a true story and yes, it is about Selena.