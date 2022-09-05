Romance series: 8 options to marathon

There are moments when all we want is to delight ourselves with a good love story, right?

Well, know that the catalogs of romance series available on platforms streaming They have good options for marathoning. That’s exactly why we’ve brought you 8 suggestions for romantic narratives that will warm your heart. Check out!

1. Modern Love

Modern Love is an anthology of independent episodes that deal with the different types of love: the romantic, the familiar, the sexual, the paternal, the one formed by bonds of friendship.

The series emerged from a column by journalist Daniel Jones in The New York Times, in which he publishes chronicles sent by readers that talk about real love stories that have New York as a setting.

The episodes are short and usually very touching and even funny: It’s hard not to identify with any of them. Pay attention, for example, to the episode where Anne Hathaway plays a woman with severe bipolar disorder.

two. Normal People

Normal People, from Hulu, is an adaptation of the novel best seller Normal People, by Sally Rooney. In the series, we follow a story of two schoolmates in a town in Ireland.

Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones) have a secret relationship. He’s a very popular athlete, but kind of lost in life. She, on the other hand, is a very intelligent, reserved girl who seems to have some traumas.

Connell doesn’t actually want to take on their high school romance, but Marianne doesn’t seem to care too much about it either. They are aware that this romance won’t last long. But even after they leave for college, they keep thinking about each other.

Available in the Amazon Prime catalogue.

3. Most beautiful thing

Brazilian production Most beautiful thing takes place in the 1950s, when Malu (Maria Casadevall), a conservative and dependent woman, moves with her husband to Rio de Janeiro to open a restaurant.

Upon arriving there, she soon discovers that she has been abandoned. But as she has no intention of going back to her parents’ house, she soon decides to try a plan B: open a bossa nova club alongside other women. Together, they will all go through a journey of self-knowledge and discovery of love.

4. Valeria

the spanish series Valeria is a little gem in the Netflix catalog. The protagonist Valéria (Diana Gómez) is a writer who has been in a relationship for many years.

But while facing a crisis to finish his book, he notices that he is facing a crisis in his personal and love life. To top it off, she is attracted to Victor (Maxi Iglesias), a seductive guy who slowly approaches.

Alongside her three best friends, she will go through turbulent periods in an attempt to discover what she really wants.

5. Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris attracted a lot of people because of its light and romantic story. In it we meet Emily (Lily Collins), a girl who receives a job offer at a fashion company in Paris.

But as soon as she moves in, she finds that her relationship in the United States is unlikely to last long. Also, Emily begins to take an interest in a handsome neighbor.

6. Jane the Virgin

the fun Jane the Virgin makes a kind of Parody with the narrative clichés of the Mexican soap operas. This makes this rocambolesque story quite funny: that of a virgin girl named Jane (Gina Rodriguez) who receives artificial insemination by mistake.

When the mistake is discovered, she realizes that she is pregnant by her boss, the owner of a hotel for whom she has a platonic love.

Series available on Netflix.

7. sex and the city

There’s no way not to bring a classic to this list. sex and the city, shows us the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends in their lives as single women in New York.

Each has a different profile: Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is determined and workaholic; Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is romantic and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is the most sassy and sexually posed.

Although the four friends are all the time having casual encounters, love always seems to be lurking.

8. …And Just Like That

sex and the city was so successful that, 17 years later, he returned to a spin off. …And Just Like That return to New York for check out what happened to Carrie after her marriage to Mr. big (Chris Noth), his eternal passion.

In addition, we can see how her friends Miranda and Charlotte are doing – Samantha did not return to the series due to production problems with actress Kim Cattrall.

So, have you watched any of these romance series? Our recommendation is that you set aside a little time and marathon each of the titles. Keep an eye out here on My Series for more articles like this!