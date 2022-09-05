Ronaldo comments on Cruzeiro’s draw and Mineiro’s atmosphere: ‘Shittling’

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Ronaldo watched the game between Cruzeiro and Cricima from one of Mineiro’s cabins Major shareholder of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo commented on the 1-1 draw with Cricima, this Sunday (4), in Mineiro.

Fenmeno was at Gigante da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte, to follow the duel for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

On Twitter, the former number 9 also exalted the atmosphere of Mineiro. 58,702 fans went to the stadium and thus ensured the best crowd at Cruzeiro in this edition of the Segunda División. The income from the duel reached almost R$ 2.5 million.

We left everything on the field! Of course, a home draw is not a good result, but our Blue Nation made the difference once again. It was chilling! %uD83D%uDC99%uD83E%uDD8A @Cruise pic.twitter.com/cGEKW0jjWt — Ronaldo Nazrio (@Ronaldo) September 4, 2022 “We left everything on the field! Of course, a draw at home is not a good result, but our Blue Nation made the difference once again. It was chilling!”, Ronaldo wrote on social media.

This Sunday, Cruzeiro had a very bad first half. In the second, he managed to create more chances of goals and looked for the tie, with a goal by Bruno Rodrigues, in the 45th minute.

With the result, Cruzeiro, leader of the championship, saw the advantage for the 2nd placed Bahia fall to nine points. As Londrina was defeated by 1 to 0 by Operrio this Saturday (3), the celestial team increased to 18 points in the distance for the 5th place.