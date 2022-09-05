Ronaldo is cursed at Mineirão and fans in ticket invade stadium

Mineirão hosted the match between Cruzeiro and Criciúma today (4), for the 28th round of Serie B. In addition to the game, which ended in a 1-1 tie, the stadium in Belo Horizonte was the scene of confusion at the entrance of the fans, who knocked and jumped over wires to force entry.

Ronaldo Fenômeno, majority shareholder of Cruzeiro, also faced turmoil to leave Mineirão. Security guards and fans got involved in a mess and the representative of the Minas Gerais club was even cursed by fans. Minas Arena professionals were also involved in the disagreement.

Before the ball rolled, however, the manager of the Celestial SAF was cheered by most of the more than 60,000 fans present at the stadium.

Confusion over Ronaldo’s departure

A group of Cruzeiro fans gathered at the door of the box where Ronaldo was and, as the former player left, a siege was set up. Security and members of the staff of the club’s SAF manager needed to make a kind of escort with a human cord so that the representative could reach the nearest elevator, even so, the phenomenon had to pass through the fans and cross the confusion created by the club’s fans.

A glass was thrown at Ronaldo’s security and the majority shareholder of Cruzeiro was only able to leave the cabin after about 50 minutes. Despite Cruzeiro being in the lead of Serie B and very close to getting the return to the elite of the Brasileirão, a group of fans harassed the president and cursed the former player a lot during the impasse of the attempt to leave the stadium.

According to fans who were at the place, the big problem was that the security guards intended to increase the protection and isolation cordon, which would reduce the area available for fans who wanted to get even closer to Ronaldo. Hence, confusion and arguments began.

Fan complains about security guards attack

Janaína gadonia 35-year-old Cruzeiro supporter, told radio Itatiaia, from Minas Gerais, that she wanted to get close to Ronaldo Fenômeno during his exit from the box, but said that the former player’s security guards were hostile and even cursed her with words slang like: “piranha”.

To radio Itatiaia, Mineirão informed that it is “investigating the case”, while Cruzeiro informed that it will not comment on this situation.

Problems with police entry and action

According to Cruzeiro, the confusion was motivated by the desire of fans who did not have tickets to enter. The club’s fans themselves, on social networks, acknowledged that there was an excess of public in the stadium, which received more than 60 thousand people this Sunday.

According to those present, the Military Police had to intervene to avoid further inconvenience and even used batons and tear gas. Also according to reports, many fans left to enter the Mineirão with the time very close to the beginning of the match, so hundreds of Cruzeiro residents came to tear down fences and forcefully enter the stadium, being restrained only by the police, who used force. to contain the fans and control the situation.

Major Layla Brunella, representing the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), spoke about the situation and blamed the Mineirão turnstiles:

“After this crash [das catracas], the riot police realized the riot that started to happen, due to the impossibility of the fans to enter, putting families who were there at risk. It is important to point out that, since the middle of the year, there has been this initial check of tickets at the entrance to the esplanade. So, the fans who were there at the gate had already gone through the personal searches and ticket conference. So, the situation went smoothly. As soon as we realized a possibility of trampling, there was a trigger and Minas Arena and the club choose to open the gates”, said the police officer about the confusion concentrated at Gate C, the most popular of Cruzeiro fans.

fans complain

Cruzeiro’s fans complained a lot, both about the treatment of the police and the entry scheme provided by Minas Arena, the administrator of Mineirão. Fans also mentioned Cruzeiro’s disorganization in terms of ticket sales and the way to enter the stadium before the game.

What happened today outside the field was extremely regrettable and absurd. In the Superior Yellow alone, there were EASY about 10,000 fans, there was simply no way to move. It’s repetitive to say, but apparently, they’ll wait for someone to die in the stadium so they can take action! — #VamosComTudoCEC (@VamosComTudoCEC) September 4, 2022

With 5 minutes left for the start of the game, the gates opened and who had and who didn’t have tickets entered ??? Administration of @Mineirao it’s the worst possible — Wendell Silva (@Wendell_BH) September 4, 2022

Upper Yellow today had a mass invasion of people without a ticket. General confusion! What I saw of people getting sick there because they couldn’t even move, it’s no joke. We need to take urgent action before something worse happens! @Cruise @ViniciusLord https://t.co/PQi0TVpug3 — RFEL (@Faell_Ofc) September 4, 2022

Cruise manifests itself about problems at the entrance

“Pause at this point for a serious conversation: unacceptable acts of violence took place at the entrance of our fans this Sunday. We have been fighting a huge fight against fake tickets and orchestrated movements of people who gather to invade the stadium. our security force so that all our fans can live their love for Cruzeiro in peace”, he added.