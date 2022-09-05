Russian diplomats killed in attack in Afghanistan; Islamic State claims responsibility for attack | World

Two Russian Embassy staff in Afghanistan and 10 more Afghans were killed on Monday in a suicide bombing near the country’s diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Deputy ambassador Mikhail Shakh and a security guard were among the dead, according to Russia’s investigative committee.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday night, saying a militant wearing an explosive belt blew himself up at the entrance to the embassy.
The ministry confirmed that Afghan civilians were also killed in the attack. Police still do not know the motive for the crime.
“On September 5, at 10:50 am Kabul time, in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, an unknown militant detonated an explosive device. The diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also casualties among Afghan citizens.” , the ministry said in a statement.
“The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, who are investigating.”
Afghan police confirmed that a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance to the embassy.
A Taliban soldier guards the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, which was attacked on September 5, 2022. — Photo: Ali Khara/ Reuters