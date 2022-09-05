Santos vs Goiás: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Peixe tries to score the longest unbeaten streak at home in the Brazilian Championship. The team has been unbeaten at home for four matches, with three wins and one draw.

+ Check the ranking of Serie A

In addition to trying to get closer to the G-6 of the competition, the team led by coach Lisca also aims at a direct confrontation with Goiás. If they lose, Santos (34) can be overtaken by Esmeraldino (32) in the Brasileirão table.

Goiás, on the other hand, is at its best moment of the season and is looking for a third victory in a row to pack once and for all in the championship. In the middle of the table, Esmeraldino begins to approach its first objective in this return to the elite of Brazilian football, which is to remain in Serie A.

1 of 3 File – Santos vs Goiás — Photo: ge File – Santos vs Goiás — Photo: ge

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: sportv and premiere, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Richarlyson, Alexandre Lozetti and Fernanda Colombo.

Real time: ge tracks all bids, with videos.

PVC projects Santos vs Goiás for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

Santos arrives for this Monday’s match with few absences. The only players who are not available to Lisca are midfielder Carlos Sánchez, injured, and striker Ângelo, with the Brazilian under-20 team. Therefore, the coach must have, for the first time, the team that he considers “ideal” to put on the field.

hanging: Felipe Jonatan, Madson, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio.

Embezzlement: Carlos Sánchez (left thigh injury) and Ângelo (called up to the U-20 team).

Likely team: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

2 of 3 Santos likely lineup for the game against Goiás — Photo: ge Santos’ likely lineup for the game against Goiás — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Santos

Goiás – coach: Jair Ventura

The Emerald coach should keep the lineup that started the game against Atlético-GO, with emphasis on midfielder Marquinhos Gabriel, who scored a goal and assisted in his debut, and also for striker Pedro Raul, vice-top scorer of the Series. A with 12 goals.

hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Matheus Sales, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

Embezzlement: Caio Vinícius is suspended.

Likely team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

3 of 3 Probable Goiás to face Santos — Photo: ge Goiás likely to face Santos — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Goiás