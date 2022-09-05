Scandal arrives on Telecine and specials invade the programming, from a marathon with Eddie Murphy to the Dollars Trilogy, a western classic

Disclosure

An unexpected friendship develops during the virtual classes of Cariño (Natalie Morales), a Spanish teacher, and her new student, Adam (Mark Duplass), in the dramatic comedy One Click Away, with the Première Telecine seal. New at Telecine Premium on Tuesday, September 6, at 10 pm, the film produced during the pandemic shows how much this bond between the protagonists transforms their lives. There is also a tip from Telecine Touch, which spices up the programming to celebrate Sex Day, celebrated on Tuesday, with the couple Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan) in a double Fifty Shades of grey and Fifty Shades Darkerat 19:45.

Wednesday is a holiday, 200 years of Brazil’s Independence Day, how about booking the night to enjoy a movie? At Pipoca, at 10 pm, the highlight is on Seu Jorge as the politician, writer and guerrilla marighella. Directed by Wagner Moura, the national feature has just arrived on Telecine. In Fun, the most famous blue porcupine in the games invades the track with its live-action sonic: the movie. And soon, the sequel of the production arrives at Telecine.

On Thursday, the 8th, in the best “journey for two” style, Telecine Touch will show from 8:10 pm three films in which love, paradisiacal scenarios and confusion are released: australian wedding, Marry me? and Love in the Heights. The romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise opens in theaters, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and the channel gets into the mood of the characters of the duo, a divorced couple who embark on an adventure to save their daughter.

On Friday night, the 9th, congratulations to actor Hugh Grant, who turns 62. At 10 pm, Touch celebrates the Briton’s birthday with a classic from his career: A place called Notting Hill. From romance to horror, it’s the genre that dominates Premium’s schedule, with A Purge Night: The Frontier and the chaotic morning after the Purge.

Saturday is full of unmissable telecine marathons. At Fun, starting at 4:20 pm, five films with Eddie Murphy will stir the afternoon and evening: The Great Dave, Just Imagine!, A Prince in New York, Norbit and The Thousand Words. At Cult, at 5:50 pm, there’s a lot of westerns with the Dollars Trilogy, directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood: For a Fistful of Dollars, For a few dollars more and Three Men in Conflict. And in Action’s programming, strong women form the Vingativas Especial, at 10 pm, with the avenger, Sweet Revenge and sweet revenge 2.

Speaking of powerful women, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are together in the scandal, Superpremiere on Saturday, at 10 pm, on Telecine Premium. Inspired by a true story, the film follows telejournalism giant and former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), having his power questioned when a group of women accuses him of sexual harassment in the workplace. With impeccable characterizations, Jay Roach’s feature won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hair. On Sunday, the production arrives at Pipoca in the Margot Robbie Double Combo, right after Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipationhighlight of 18h.