See 7 foolproof tips to make your business boom on social media – Renda Extra

Social networks are powerful showcases for promoting your company’s products and services. If done well, they attract and retain new customers for your business.

According to a survey carried out by Sebrae, seven out of ten entrepreneurs work with online sales. Of these, 84% via WhatsApp, 54% via Instagram and 51% via Facebook.

A survey by ABComm (Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce) points to a turnover of R$ 73.5 billion for Brazilian e-commerce in the first half of 2022.

You still don’t know how to make your company rock on social media? Check below a special list of seven foolproof tips that will help you in this mission.







Find out how to stand out for your business on social media





1 – Know who your target audience is





Find out who your target audience is, which is that group of people with similar tastes and interests and likely to be interested in your products or services. To identify these people, conduct a survey to find out about age, gender, social class, tastes, preferences, hobbies, among other points. With this information in hand, you will make targeted and assertive sales.





2 – Get to know social networks





WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and even TikTok are among the most used social networks by entrepreneurs. As they have different characteristics, objectives and audiences, think of specific strategies to pump your business in each of them.





3 – Have a business profile

Never use personal social media to post your products or services. By creating a business profile, you will convey much more seriousness and professionalism to your followers.





4 – Capriche in the images





Invest in quality images that will enhance your posts, reinforce your brand and attract users to your business. For professional product photos, it is essential to have well-lit environments, good framing and scenery without visual pollution.

In the case of services or products that are not physical, hire the work of a good designer to obtain high definition images. If you don’t have the money, use a free image bank available on the internet. Respect copyright.





5 – Post frequently and with quality





Content posted frequently engages users on social media and has a high chance of going viral on social media. Therefore, plan and create authorial, attractive and useful posts for your followers, such as images of products or services, promotions, behind the scenes, tips, commemorative dates and curiosities. When posting, choose the time of 12:00 or 18:00, both of which are more indicated by social networks.





6 – Interact with customers

By responding to your customers, you will show that you are attentive and care about them. Therefore, try to interact as much as possible with the messages sent and the comments left by those who follow your work on social networks. This humanized relationship will help to retain customers and generate new sales.





7 – Use hashtags





Hashtags, represented by the symbol “jogo da tic-tac-toe” (#), work as a filter in publications. They help people easily find posts of interest on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

So, focus on hashtags, according to your audience, your brand and your goals. For example, if you have a hamburger, some suggested hashtags are: #hamburgueria #hamburguer #hamburguerartesanal #hamburguerperfeito #burger.



