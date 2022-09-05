See how TAP’s Airbus A320 turned out after running over a motorcycle during landing

Photo: reproduction


The shocking accident in which a TAP Airbus hit a motorcycle while landing in the Republic of Guinea was confirmed by stunning photos. The tragedy happened with a Portuguese company Airbus A320neo, which ended up hitting a motorcyclist and the passenger, who died after the collision.

The presence of the motorcycle on the track was questioned by many. It was part of the airport vehicles and employees were doing a runway inspection as the TAP landed.

It is unclear whether the plane was cleared to land at that time or whether the motorcycle had been incorrectly allowed on the runway for inspection. The strangest thing is that the airport employees got in the way of the Airbus, a machine that hardly goes unnoticed. In any case, an investigation was opened to investigate the accident.

The images, shared hours later, show that little was left of the motorcycle, and that it was hit full on by the aircraft’s engine, with a part getting stuck to the engine fairing. It is possible to see only a part of the chassis and suspension of the vehicle.






