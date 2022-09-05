see models that support games

How do you do when you want to play video games? Most people would answer this question in a rather obvious way: sit in front of the TV, grab a remote, turn it on and have fun.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or 5, however, you can do this in a different way. These consoles have a feature called Remote Play, which allows you to use mobile devices, such as tablets and cell phones, or even a computer or notebook, to play remotely.

With this, it is possible for you to use your cell phone when you are not at home to continue that game you were playing before leaving.

This feature is compatible with almost all PlayStation 4 and 5 games except those using PlayStation VR, controllers other than DualShock 4 and Dualsense, and peripherals such as the PlayStation Camera.

How to make?

Using Remote Play is very simple. At first, all you need is the Remote Play app, available for Android, iOS and Windows or Mac computers.

Most of these devices allow PS4 and PS5 controllers to be connected via Bluetooth – here you can see how to do that. If you don’t have them at hand, the Remote Play app has virtual buttons on the screen.

Remote Play requires you to log in to your PlayStation account. From there, you can access your game library, turn on your console remotely and play the game on another device via streaming from your video game.

Sony recommends that the device that will play the games has an internet connection of at least 5 Mbps — although 15 Mbps offers a better experience. The ideal, therefore, is that you are in a place with wi-fi, at least, otherwise your data allowance will be consumed.

As games are not processed by the device that plays them, you don’t have to worry about using a super powerful cell phone, tablet or computer to use the feature.

Below we give some suggestions of smartphones that tend to do well for this function.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,274.87

One of the highlights is the screen size, 6.43 inches (16.33 cm), with Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate isn’t the highest (90 Hz), but you’ll have plenty of area to see game footage. According to client Alexandre, “it has a great cost-benefit ratio”, but “it left something to be desired in the camera”.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,999.00

The S21 FE does well for Remote Play and is beefier in processing and camera. It has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, which ensures smooth images and smooth transitions, ideal for gaming. “By touching it, we can already see that their construction materials are great”, says client Pedro Leno.

Motorola Edge 30 5G Smartphone

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 3,199.90

Motorola’s “top basic” model, the Edge 30 has its biggest (literally) highlight on the screen: it’s 6.5 inches (16.51 cm), Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, something very welcome for games. “So far I really liked my acquisition. Nothing to complain about”, says customer Pinheiro.

Smartphone Realme 9

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,569.90

Realme 9 falls into the mid-range segment. It has a good size screen and Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is not the best for games (90 Hz), but the device has an excellent camera and battery that lasts a long time. “Top of the galaxies”, says client Otávio Francisco Bezerra Neto.

PlayStation 5 available in stock

Since it was launched, the PlayStation 5 has been facing low inventories due to the lack of components for electronic chips, which has affected the manufacture of technology products around the world – including that of high-end video games.

If you’re looking for a PS5, there are two models available: the standard console, which costs R$4,749.90 and comes with a physical media player, and the Digital Edition, which costs R$500 less but doesn’t come with disc player (only accepts downloaded games). For these values, the two already come with the game Horizon Forbiden West, one of the main releases of this year.

PS5 (with disc drive) + Horizon Forbidden West game

Price: BRL 4,749.90*

PS5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West game

Price: BRL 4,249.90*

