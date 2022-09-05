See the data stored by Google about your online activities

When performing a simple Google search, records are collected and stored so that the algorithm continues to work. This is how ad recommendation occurs, thanks to your interests identified in searches. However, this amount of information raises some doubts related to cybersecurity and the use of networks.

Check your personal data

The first data that can be hidden from the rest of the people is the ”Personal Information”, present in the home panel. There is the possibility to keep these details discreet by selecting the option ”Choose what other people can see”. That way, email, name, date of birth, phone and gender will be safe from outside eyes.

What Google Knows About You

O Google stores numerous public passages, from the programs offered, such as the Chrome browser and other applications. Fortunately, there is a feature that deletes browsing histories, setting a maximum time for everything to be recorded, requesting the deletion of information.

What do you search for on the internet and use of apps: Google, Chrome, Maps, Play Store, Translator, etc.

Location history while GPS is flagged, even if Google Maps has not been used directly.

Activity history on Youtube.



Configure your privacy

When opening an account on Google, by creating an email address in G-mail, the terms and conditions that you confirm to be aware of, detail how the company uses this source of information. Check your profile, the ”Data and privacy” area, looking for the ”Data of apps and services you use” section, clicking on the arrow to the right.



Following this step by step, it is much easier to observe in each application what is being monitored. The greater the control over your privacy, the lower the risk involving possible leaks.

