seven days spreading terror in our lives

João Antunes Today at 20:09

The 16th edition of MOTEL X begins this Tuesday. Director Dario Argento is the featured figure and comes to the Lisbon festival. The first Portuguese horror film will be shown, which was made in 1911.

After the usual “warming up”, with “The Symphony of Darkness: 100 years of Nosferatu”, by the theater company Primeiras Sintoms, celebrating the centenary of Murnau’s work, the New Zealand mockumentary “What we do in the shadows”, in the usual open-air cinema session and the cine-concert with “O Fauno das Montanhas”, by Manuel Luís Vieira, with live music by the Orquestra Metropolitana de Lisboa, formally starts tonight the 16th edition of MOTEL/X, without which fans of fantastic and horror cinema can no longer pass – at 16, the Lisbon festival is already much more valuable than Fantasporto, which is 42 years old…

The opening session features “Bodies Bodies Bodies”, the second work by Dutch artist Halina Reijn, about a group of rich young people who are planning a party that, as the title implies, goes really wrong.

A lot of Portuguese terror

Quoting the artistic directors Pedro Souto and João Monteiro, “16 years since the foundation of MOTELX, we can finally say that the great highlight is Portuguese horror cinema”. Accompanying the launch of the book “O Quarto Perdido do MOTELX – Films of Portuguese Terror (1911-2006)”, the festival will exhibit several works of the national production or co-production genre.

Highlight for the stop-motion animation by Nuno Beato, “Os Deénios do Meu Avô”, the world premieres of “Criança Lobo”, by Frederico Serra, and the co-production with Spain “O Corpo Aberto”, with Victoria Guerra and José Fidalgo, or the screening of what the festival considers to be the first Portuguese horror film, “Os Crimes de Diogo Alves”, from 1911 – this session features an original score by Bernardo Sassetti. Another Portuguese film rescued from oblivion will be shown: “Hotel da Noiva”, made in 2007, in the Azores, by Bernardo Cabral.

A great moment of the festival will be the presence of Dario Argento, who returns to MOTEL/X to debut the new “Dark glasses”, already shown at the Berlin Festival. The tape is a return to the origins of the master of “giallo”, the Italian thriller and horror policeman, played by actress and model Ilenia Pastorelli, who now lives in Lisbon, and the director’s daughter, Asia Argento.

“Dark glasses” is part of the main section of the festival, Room Service, which also includes “Final Cut”, by Michel Hazanavicius, which opened Cannes 2022, and productions from Canada, Indonesia, Dominican Republic or Tunisia, represented by the amazing “Ashkal” , shown at the Cannes Filmmakers’ Fortnight.

Also from Cannes comes the Iranian “Holy Spider”, by Ali Abbasi. With the increasing presence of women directors creating in this specific genre of production, the selection of Méliès d’Argent – Best European Feature Film includes titles such as “Nightsiren”, by the Slovak Tereza Nvotová, or “A Banquet”, the debut film by Ruth Paxton. The section also includes “Wolfkin”, a Luxembourg production by Jacques Molitor, who will also be present in Lisbon, or “Speak No Evil”, a co-production between Denmark and Holland, which promises to make MOTEL/X spectators standing.

Tim Roth to close

The festival ends on the 12th (closing session the day before), with the screening of “Resurrection”, by Andrew Semans, a psychological thriller with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth, premiered worldwide at Sundance.

Shortly before, Paulo Branco will give a masterclass, focusing on his work in the production of genre films, such as those by Raoul Ruiz. But there is more, much more, to discover from today onwards at Cinema São Jorge and Cinemateca Portuguesa.