Seven Things Many People Have Done On Their Work PC But Shouldn’t | Privacy

Those who work using a company computer sometimes use the device to do personal tasks, such as checking social media or completing an online purchase. As harmless as they seem, these actions can bring serious harm to employees. That’s because employers can use specific programs to monitor workers’ activities. Called bossware, these applications can track the number of clicks on the screen, and even turn on the camera or microphone to spy on the user without him knowing.

In Brazil, there is still no specific regulation for this type of digital tool, but some of the features present in the software may violate the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Still, the ideal is to take some care when using a professional computer to avoid warnings and even dismissals. With that in mind, the TechTudo listed seven things a lot of people have done on a work PC but shouldn’t. Check it out below.

During working hours, it is common for employees to take a break and take the opportunity to check social media on the computer. However, if your device is being monitored by bossware, this action can be interpreted as negligence in the performance of functions. This can lead to warnings and, in extreme cases, even dismissal for cause.

In addition, many employees forget to disconnect their accounts after use, which can be a risk to the privacy and security of personal data. Since the computer used belongs to the company, any other employee can use it later and access open social networks. In this way, the user is exposed to intrusions and can have their passwords changed or stolen.

2. Store personal photos or files

Another common but not recommended action is to keep personal photos and videos saved on the company computer. In addition to taking up space on the device, these documents are exposed to anyone who accesses the computer. If the employee is fired, for example, he may end up forgetting to delete these files in time. Thus, the next user to use the computer will have access to all the personal files that were stored there, compromising the privacy of the first user.

3. Make purchases on e-commerces

To make purchases in e-commerces, it is necessary to enter and register confidential information, such as address, CPF and bank details. This information, if registered in the computer’s browser, can be retrieved by another user and used to carry out transactions without the holder’s consent. In addition, the employee can, without realizing it, access malicious online stores and contract malware. With this, the information present on the company’s computer, sometimes confidential, is exposed to cybercriminals.

4. Doing side jobs

As a way to supplement their income, many people do side jobs, as a freelancer. The problem, in this case, is to use the company’s computer for this. In general, companies provide devices exclusively for work purposes, so the user is not allowed to use the PC for freelance or personal activities. If the computer is being monitored by bossware, for example, the employee could be discovered and given a warning.

5. Watch porn, series, movies and football games

As harmless as it may seem, using your work computer to watch an episode of a series or check the score of a football game can lead to a dismissal for just cause. In this case, the justification would be negligence during the performance of the function. The use of a professional computer to watch pornography is also common, especially among men, and can also lead to dismissal for just cause, but on the grounds of incontinence of conduct. In addition to the embarrassment generated in case of flagrant, adult sites commonly contain viruses and malware, which can damage the company’s computer and jeopardize the security of confidential documents.

6. Chatting or Flirting on Slack

Slack is a messaging app for corporate use, but it’s often used for flirting or small talk. If the computer is being guarded by bossware, this practice can pose a problem for the employee. In addition, if your company has its own software for communication between employees, it is even more important to be careful when dealing with personal matters through chat. This is because there is a possibility that the messages are kept on some server, which makes them easily recoverable. Just in case, save flirtations, jokes and sensitive topics for WhatsApp or another mobile messenger.

7. Look for another job

Searching for a new job on the company computer can give an employee a bad image. The action can be seen as an indication of discontent with the current job and undermine future recommendations. Despite not being subject to severe punishment, such as dismissal for just cause, the attitude can generate warnings for misuse of work equipment. It is recommended to carry out searches on a private computer or mobile device, preferably outside the company’s environment.

with information from wirecutter and Kaspersky

