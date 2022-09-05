Simulator: see Cruzeiro accounts to stamp access against Vasco | cruise

Cruzeiro couldn’t win in the round, but when the stage is good, everything lines up. The point sought in the final minutes against Criciúma increased the club’s advantage in relation to the fifth place in Serie B. With 59 points, it is 18 from Londrina.

Londrina, fifth, could reduce the advantage, but was defeated by Operário and was left with 41 points. Sport, in sixth place, also lost and stopped at 40 points. Tombense lost to Bahia and also did not leave the 39. The three were candidates for fifth position in the round. Thus, Cruzeiro’s advantage in the G-4 increased from 17 to 18 points. See the detailed table.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans already flirt with a return to Serie A — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Cruzeiro fans already flirt with a return to Serie A — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

The Cruise is practically guaranteed access. Numbers analysts put the team 99.999% in the 2023 Serie A. But, from which round can access, in fact, be confirmed? O ge brings the details.

The tie with Criciúma ended up postponing the situation a little longer. If everything goes well in the next two rounds, the first chance to mathematically confirm access will be against Vasco, in the 31st round, at Mineirão. Game scheduled for Wednesday, September 21. As there are many teams with scores close to each other, outside the G-4, it takes a very large combination to do so. See below what cruise need, in the next two rounds:

Win Worker and CRB; Londrina can score a maximum of two points; Sport can score a maximum of three points; CRB can add a maximum of three points (assuming it is not a victory over Cruzeiro); Tombense can score a maximum of four points;

In the next round, Cruzeiro receives the Worker. We will think about the victory scenario. In this case, it will reach 62 points, being able to open a maximum of 21 points in relation to the fifth place, with 27 still in dispute.

Cruzeiro’s next commitment, in the 30th round, will be against CRB, in Maceió. It will reach 65 points if it wins. Thinking about the previous scenario, if the fifth-placed team enters the round with 41 points, Cruzeiro will open, at most, 23 points in the G-4, with 24 remaining in dispute. This is because there is direct confrontation between Tombense and Londrina.

For Cruzeiro, if it ends up with a difference of 22 points from the fifth place, a victory over Vasco will be enough to confirm access. That’s because after this match, only 21 points will remain in dispute.

If the current difference of 18 points is maintained until the duel with the Rio de Janeiro team, Cruzeiro will be able to confirm the spot in the elite after the duel with Ponte Preta, in Campinas, in the 32nd round. The game is scheduled for September 28, a Wednesday, at 7pm.

Cruzeiro will still have duels with Sport (F), Vila Nova (F), Guarani (C), Ituano (C), Novorizontino (F) and CSA (C), until the end of Serie B.

