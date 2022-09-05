Síndica is beaten with a slap in the face in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca; watch video







The attack was captured by the building’s security cameras. Photo: reproduction

The manager of a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, was attacked by a resident of the building with a slap in the face.

Security camera footage shows the moment Amadeu Ribeiro de Souza Neto approaches Dayse de Souza Ribeiro, 56, at the luxury condominium’s gym and hits the woman hard. On impact, she fell from the chain she was sitting on and suffered injuries to her mouth and face.

The resident reportedly got angry when he was prevented from using the building’s gym, which was closed for maintenance. The case took place around 7:30 pm last Tuesday, 30, at the luxury condominium Marina Barra Bella.

Síndica is assaulted by a resident of a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio. pic.twitter.com/6I2ZfaWJkH — Rayanderson Guerra (@rayandersong) September 4, 2022

According to Dayse’s report to the police, the residents of the condominium were warned that the gym would be closed for maintenance. The resident, however, did not respect the orientation and insisted on using the place. At Amadeu’s insistence, the manager was called by the building’s doorman. Upon arriving at the scene, she turned off the gym lights. The resident reportedly got angry and argued with the manager and, minutes later, slapped her across the face.

The syndica had already filed three police reports against Amadeu since 2020, for slander and defamation, according to Rio police.

After the aggression, the Military Police were called, but they did not find Amadeu at the scene. The case was registered at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca). According to Daniel Blanck, lawyer who defends the liquidator, Dayse will sue the trader in court and ask for a protective measure.