Sony Ericsson: remember the brand’s iconic cell phones

10 years ago, Sony ended its purchase agreement for the Sony Ericsson brand, previously maintained with the Swedish partner of the same name. So far, the two companies have produced cell phones and other mobile devices with great international prominence, thanks to their innovations and their unique features.

In the national market, the partnership between the giants marked history and today leaves many netizens nostalgic for its fruits. Check it out in this special TecMundosome of the brand’s best-known cell phones!

W800i Walkman

Walkman W800i and its accessories. (Source: Sony Ericsson via GaGadget)Source: Sony Ericsson via GaGadget

Launched in August 2005, the Walkman W800i model was the first cell phone to carry the eponymous brand in its name. Robust for the time, its technical specifications included support for Bluetooth 1.2 and 2.0, support for infrared transmissions, and USB connectivity.

Valuing the music experience, the W800i was equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and another card slot. Memory Stick Pro Duo with up to 2 GB of storage. Here in Brazil, its price during the month of launch was R$ 1,900 — equivalent to about 6 minimum wages at the time.

Cyber ​​Shot K800i

K800i, with a modern and discreet look. (Source: Sony Ericsson via GaGadget / Playback)Source: Sony Ericsson via GaGadget

In 2006, Sony Ericsson bet on the K800i (aka K790) to carry the Cyber-Shot branding in its name. The focus of the model was photography, with its rear sensor having 3.2 MP and features to improve image registration.

With a modern and discreet look, the model was used as an apparatus for the iconic fictional spy James Bond, in the feature film 007 – Casino Royale (2006). Its price in Brazil was R$1,100 — or R$2,700, in modern values.

W380 Walkman

Walkman W380 in purple color. (Source: Sony Ericsson via GSMArena / Playback)Source: Sony Ericsson via GSMArena

As one of the last foldable phones from the Walkman brand, the W380 model offered a very unique design – which included buttons for controlling media on the outside. Its specs were modest but capable, and it featured a 1.9MP main camera.

More affordable than the others on this list, the model arrived in Brazil with prices starting at R$549 — around R$1,600 in current values.

Xperia X1

Xperia X1, the first of its brand. (Source: Sony Ericsson via PhonesData / Reproduction)Source: Sony Ericsson via PhonesData

Presented to the world in 2008 at the fair Mobile World Congress, the model is the first of the Xperia brand. Although its specs were geared towards high performance, its standout feature was the retractable horizontal keyboard built into its body — which set it apart from its competitors.

The X1 was also the first Sony Ericsson model to land on the market with a Windows Mobile operating system, ensuring support for various Java platforms and other unique features at the time. Through cell phone carrier plans, it could be purchased for R$1,300 — around R$2,900 at current prices.

Xperia Play

Charming, Xperia Play resembles the look of the PSP GO. (Source: Sony Ericsson via GSMArena / Playback)Source: Sony Ericsson via GSMArena

Sony Ericsson’s answer to handheld consoles, the Xperia Play hit the market in 2011. Very inspired by the PlayStation Portable Go, or PSP GO, the model has a kind of retractable control on its body, used to play titles released by Sony. Favoring this purpose, its technical specifications were compatible with the rest of the market.

In the model, the advantage was the Android 2.2 operating system and all its integrated features, in addition to the applications available in the Play Store. Its price in Brazil at launch was R$1,900 or R$4,865, in direct conversion to modern values.