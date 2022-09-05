Spanish woman simulates kidnapping to try to extort money from her own mother and is arrested by the police | World

Spanish police on Monday arrested a woman who simulated her own kidnapping to try to extort 50,000 euros (R$ 256,000) from her own mother.

Four people were also arrested, all relatives of the woman’s husband.

The woman recorded a video that she sent to her mother. In the image, she appears blindfolded and with a knife to her neck, and her face is smeared with fake blood, according to the newspaper “El País”.

This is not the first time the mother of the woman in the video has suffered a blow. The same group has already extorted her three other times and managed to take 45,000 euros (R$ 230,500) from the woman.

Video released by the police

In the video, which was released by the police, the woman claims that her mother cannot tell anyone that she was kidnapped, neither her father nor the police. She also says that she has already been beaten by the alleged kidnappers, to show that they “are not wavering”. So she asks her mother to leave money in bags on the football field.

The police suspected the family of the alleged kidnapped. In less than 24 hours, they discovered that she had not been kidnapped — the protagonist of the video was found in a game room with her collaborators when she was arrested.

The partners will be charged with two crimes: extortion (maximum penalty of 5 years) and feigning a crime (maximum penalty is 12 months in prison).

Police also found the knife and scarf that were used in the video.