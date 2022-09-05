Sport puts decisive reinforcements in the reserve, and coach receives criticism: “I will always use my criteria” | sport

Six reinforcements arrived at Sport in the second signing period for 2022, which ended in August, but only two are in the main lineup: Vagner Love and Eduardo. The other four – except for the injured Denis – remain relegated to the bench at Ilha do Retiro. A decision that has placed coach Claudinei Oliveira under constant criticism from the crowd.

1 of 1 Facundo Labandeira scores his first goal with the Sport shirt — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Facundo Labandeira scores his first goal with the Sport shirt — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

The charges have intensified in recent weeks and after the defeat to CRB on Saturday, mainly because the reinforcements changed the team’s offensive performance. All the newly signed forwards were decisive for Sport’s last three victoriesbut only Vagner Love ended up being promoted to the starting position.

Gustavo Coutinho and Facundo Labandeira scored winning goals – 1-0 – over Novorizontino and Chapecoense. In that same period, Wanderson left two assists, in the duels against CSA and Chapecoense. In the coach’s assessment, however, Sport was dominant on the field even before the changes in the team.

– We did not stop being better with the team that started. The criterion is mine. I will always use my criteria, because I follow the training, the day to day, I see what the players are presenting and the choices are mine. I can’t give up my choices.

“The charges are always directed to the coach, so we have to make our decisions with conscience.”

In the last round, even, there was an expectation that Wanderson would take the vacancy left open by Luciano Juba – suspended. Claudinei Oliveira, however, chose to activate midfielder Denner in the post – and again received criticism for the choice.

– The choice for Denner was by characteristic. We play with four players in the middle and, due to the similar characteristic, we chose to start. He almost scored the goal, a shot on the crossbar – highlights the coach.

This time, however, there were no nets balanced for Sport. The team ended defeat by CRB, by 2 to 0, and is now preparing to face Ponte Preta, on Wednesday.

“No one selects the team to lose. They always select to win. We have to be convinced of what we see in training and games.”

