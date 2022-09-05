Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Says He Didn’t Like Working With Famous Actress In ‘Dark Angel’

Despite being well known for playing Dean Winchester in “Supernatural”, the actor Jensen Ackles worked on several other productions. During an interview with the Inside Of You podcast, hosted by Michael Rosenbaum, he revealed that he didn’t like working with actress Jessica Alba on the series “dark angel”.

“Was it cool working with Jessica Alba?”, asked the interviewer.

“No, she was horrible.” began Ackles.

The actor made it clear that he had already said this personally to the actress and explained why he did not like working alongside her in the plot.

“I told her, I said it to her face. I love Jessica. I know it kind of contradicts what I just said. She was under immense pressure on that show. And that was turbulent, and I believe it caused undue stress on the set.,” explained the actor.

Ackles pointed out that he was still a rookie and Jessica Alba was shown to be quite stressed during filming due to pressure and other personal issues.

“She was like, ‘There’s another good-looking guy that the network brought in…’. I was like, ‘What the f*## is this?’”explained Jensen, not understanding what was happening.