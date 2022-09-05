Tales of The Walking Dead reveals new zombie name

Tales of The Walking Dead, the new series from AMC, derived from The Walking Dead, has revealed a new scientific name for the zombie version of its universe.

Commonly called “walkers” (walkers) by the characters of The Walking Deadthe fourth episode of Tales of The Walking Dead gave another, more scientific name for reincarnated human corpses: “homo mortuus“.

The term was coined by the naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards), a character who has spent the last decade researching and studying walkers in the series’ universe.

“Homo” is the Latin word for “human” and “mortuus” derives from “dead”.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a new series derived from the franchise and will have an anthological format. That is, each 60-minute episode will tell an isolated story.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (Bosch) were chosen to direct one episode each, while Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead) will be responsible for three.

Channing Powell is the main producer, while Scott GimpleContent Director for The ‎‎Walking Dead‎‎ Universe at AMC Networksis executive producing.

In the cast, the highlight is Samantha Morton returning as Alpha.

Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (Hawk and the Winter Soldier) Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) are also in the cast.