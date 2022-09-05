Teacher bullied and fired for being ‘too sexy’ in the US

From the Newsroom 04/09/2022 – 16:51 Share

Patrice Brown, 33, is an elementary school teacher in Atlanta, United States. In a recent interview with ‘The New York Post’, she said she was bullied and fired by the principal for being ‘too sexy’ to be in a classroom.

“The director had problems with my tight dresses and tight leggings,” said Patrice.

The professional insisted the clothes were within the city’s teacher guidelines. Despite this, six years later, the principal chose to fire her, claiming that she allegedly “looked too sexy for the classroom”.

“I would always go to work and take pictures of myself in the classroom, showing how much I love my profession and looking beautiful while teaching the kids,” Patrice told the New York Post.

“Teachers are often bullied [por sua aparência] administration, parents, other teachers and, in the higher grades, students. What the teachers are wearing shouldn’t be the focus. The focus must be on children.”

Despite the dismissal and being upset with the episode, the teacher says she was not shaken. She got a new job at another school and is now teaching primary school children again.

