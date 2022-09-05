Teacher suspended for refusing to use student’s preferred pronouns

posted on 05/09/2022 16:49 / updated 05/09/2022 17:03



(credit: CooperandWild/Unsplah)

A Kansas teacher was suspended for three days after refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns. The teacher addressed him as “Miss” instead of using masculine or neuter names. Because of the suspension, Pamela Ricard sued the Geary County school and will receive $95,000. The decision took place on Wednesday (31/8).

According to information from the newspaper NBC Newsthe association Southern Poverty Law Center defines the advocacy group that defended the teacher as a “hate group” against LGBTQIA+ rights.





The lawyers of Alliance Defending Freedom say they act “for the right of people to live the faith freely”. They also said that the agreement reached in the case of the teacher’s suspension is “a victory for freedom of expression in public schools”.

At the time of the suspension, the school district did not have a formal policy regarding the use of students’ preferred names and pronouns. Therefore, Pamela Ricard was suspended for practices related to bullying.

As reported by the newspaper NBC Newsa week after the incident, the district adopted the practice of referring to the student by the pronouns that he asks to be identified.