The mysterious crash of a plane in the Baltic Sea

Admin 9 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Image of the mysterious flight on the FlightRadar24 website

Credit, FlightRadar24

photo caption,

Image from FlightRadar24 points to the crash site of the Cessna aircraft

A Cessna private jet crashed on Sunday (04/09) under mysterious circumstances in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia. Wreckage and fuel were found at the scene.

The trajectory of the aircraft, which would have four people on board, began in southern Spain and headed for the German city of Cologne. But along the way, it changed its route towards the Baltic Sea and, therefore, began to be followed by planes from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance led by the United States.

According to NATO pilots and Swedish authorities, during the approach it was not possible to see anyone in the cockpit of the private aircraft.

“Air traffic controllers were unable to communicate with the aircraft’s crew,” the Latvian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement about the incident. According to the agency, the Cessna 551 was registered in Austria, but the aircraft’s owner was in Spain.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

EU spends billions to help companies after Russia suspends gas

European gas prices rose, share prices fell and the euro plunged on Monday after Russia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved