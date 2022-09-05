‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser is APPLIED for six minutes at the Venice Film Festival

‘The whale’ is the next film by the controversial and praised director Darren Aronofsky and, during the screening at the Venice Film Festival, the film was applauded by the public.

Not only that, but the star Brendan Fraserwho plays the protagonist, received a standing ovation during six minutes after the credits rolled up to the big screen – which also caused him to burst into tears.

Recently, Fraser spoke about his transformation to star in the feature film: after all, he gained weight and used prosthetics to play a character weighing 270 kilos.

Fraser, who hasn’t been in a big movie in Hollywood for years, revealed that he wanted to “disappear” to bring the character to life.

“If there is no risk, then why bother? I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career. I’ve had so much variety, so many ups and downs, so what I want, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and I’m learning from it. This is an excellent opportunity. I wanted to disappear from the screen. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

Enjoy watching:

the movie of Aronofsky is adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter that focuses on the life of a 270-pound man named Charlie, who seeks to reunite with his teenage daughter after abandoning his wife and son for a gay lover. Charlie became morbidly obese after developing a binge eating disorder to cope with the death of his lover.

The production will be launched internationally on the next day. december 09. In Brazil, no date has been confirmed.

Aronofsky is known for his dense and critical films, which are often the subject of many controversies. His most recognized works are ‘Requiem for a Dream’which brought Marlon Wayans, Jennifer Connelly, Jared Leto and Ellen Burstyn in a plot about drug addiction; ‘black swan‘, starring Natalie Portman and which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director; and ‘mother!’psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

Don’t forget to watch: