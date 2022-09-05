‘The Whale’: Movie with Brendan Fraser debuts with 83% approval on RT!

‘The whale’ is the next film from the acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky (‘Mother!’), who brings none other than Brendan Fraser as the titular character. Now, the first criticisms of the feature film have begun to emerge – and our expectations for the project are already increasing.

At the Rotten Tomatoesproduction opened with 83% approvalwith note 7.40/10 based on 18 reviews until the moment. The main praise went to Aronofsky’s direction and the performance from Fraser.

Check out some of the comments:

“Fraser demonstrates courage and total commitment in his first leading role in a film in nearly a decade” – Screen International.

“A poignant and empathetic parable of grace and reconciliation, told with biblical force” – Daily Telegraph (UK).

“This is a transcendent, triumphant film” – South China Morning Post.

“It’s inorganic, emulatory, manipulative, and its lessons are simplistic” – Collider.

“The fact that Fraser is so good in the role and that Aronofsky is so skilled at modeling performance combine to make ‘The whale’ a powerful and unique cinematic experience” – Next Best Picture.

Recently, Fraser spoke about his transformation to star in the feature film: after all, he gained weight and used prosthetics to play a character weighing 270 kilos.

Fraser, who hasn’t been in a big movie in Hollywood for years, revealed that he wanted to “disappear” to bring the character to life.

“If there is no risk, then why bother? I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career. I’ve had so much variety, so many ups and downs, so what I want, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and I’m learning from it. This is an excellent opportunity. I wanted to disappear from the screen. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

Adapted from a piece of Samuel D. Hunter, The film focuses on the life of a 270-pound man named Charlie, who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter after abandoning her for a lover. After his partner’s death, Charlie indulges in a compulsive eating disorder in response to grief, which ends up turning him into morbidly obese.

The production will be launched internationally on the next day. december 09. In Brazil, no date has been confirmed.

Aronofsky is known for his dense and critical films, which are often the subject of many controversies. His most recognized works are ‘Requiem for a Dream’which brought Marlon Wayans, Jennifer Connelly, Jared Leto and Ellen Burstyn in a plot about drug addiction; ‘black swan‘, starring Natalie Portman and which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director; and ‘mother!’psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

