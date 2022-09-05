The White Lotus Season 2 Teaser Trailer reveals new resort in Sicily

HBO has released the first trailer for the second season of The White Lotus, with Jennifer Coolidge in the role of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

HBO releases the first official trailer for the white lotus season 2. Premiering in July 2021, the first season of Mike White’s dramatic anthology has proven to be a huge hit with audiences and critics. Starring the likes of Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and Jennifer Coolidge, the white lotus The first season focused on a group of wealthy tourists whose vacation at the titular Hawaiian resort devolves into chaos.

Now, HBO released the first trailer for white lotus season 2. Described as a commercial for another branch of White Lotus, the video is narrated by Coolidge’s returning character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. Showing off scenic photos of the new European resort, McQuoid promises that vacationing at White Lotus properties is “always a memorable experience. Ever.As she is listed as a member of the so-called Blossom Circle, the trailer indicates that another promotion may be on the way for members of the resort’s second program, Petal Circle. Check out the trailer below:

Officially renewed in August of last year, production in the white lotus Season two began in Sicily, Italy in early 2022. Presented to follow an all-new story, the new season also focuses on a host of new characters played by Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James and Will Woodall, among others. This fresh white lotus The teaser doesn’t provide any glimpses of the new characters, but it effectively sets up another intriguing season with Coolidge’s dreamy narration. the white lotus returns to screens in October 2022.

Source: HBO