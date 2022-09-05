THIS Indian earns billions and becomes the 3rd richest man in the world

the indian Gautam Adani has just become the 3rd richest person in the world with a net worth valued at $137 billion. According to the ranking prepared by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the executive was second only to Elon Musk, from Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, from Amazon.

The Adani heritage was built in the industry sectoras he commands one of the largest groups in all of India, which has given him the name of “king of infrastructure“.

Among the main investments of the businessman are airports, coal mines, ports and power plants. All these applications are part of the portfolio of the Adani Group, whose fortune grows exponentially.

Entrepreneur’s plans

By 2030, Adani has announced an investment of US$70 billion in projects related to renewable energy, which is one of his main plans for the future. The idea follows on from what was conceived by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

With the appreciation of shares on the Indian stock exchange, the Indian’s fortune grew by US$ 43.4 billion between January and May this year. Currently, Adani has become the only billionaire in the industry sector to occupy the top positions of the ranking of richest people in the world.

How did Adani become one of the richest men in the world?

After dropping out of college at age 18, Adani moved from his hometown of Ahmedabad to Mumbai. In his new home, he opened a company specializing in the identification of real diamonds, which soon evolved into the purchase and sale of precious stones.

At the age of 20, the Indian had already become a millionaire, becoming part of the foreign trade of a plastic factory, located in Ahmedabad. There he was in charge of the purchase and sale of raw materials.

The growth of the business made him migrate to coal mining, in the privatization of Porto Mundra, considered the largest commercial port in the country, as well as the most important point for importing coal.

Currently, Adani is responsible for managing 7 airports, but seeks to expand its operations in other countries. The entrepreneur also started to invest in data centers, which are physical facilities of companies used to host data and applications.

Ranking of the 10 richest people in the world

Below is the list of people whose wealth reaches extraordinary values, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking: