Tom Cruise hangs from plane wing to promote new ‘Mission: Impossible’

Star Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) hung from the wing of a plane in mid-air to promote the upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible – Payback – Part 1”. The video showing this incredible maneuver was shown on April, during CinemaCon, but it was only now on the internet.

“Hey everybody! I wish I was there with you,” Cruise said in the video. “I’m sorry for all the noise. As you can see, we’re filming the last part of ‘Mission: Impossible’, and now we’re over the beautiful Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we’re making this movie for the big screen. , for the public to see in its wonderful cinemas.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie also appeared at one point, just before Cruise’s plane made a U-turn and left the star almost upside down. Cruise’s video served as an introduction to the trailer for the new “Mission: Impossible”, also shown at the event ahead of the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

In addition to Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Settlement” will also feature the return of Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn) and Henry Czerny (who played Eugene Kittridge, director of Mission Force: Impossible in the first feature).

The new additions include Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”), Shea Whigham (also of “Agent Carter”), Pom Klementieff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Esai Morales (“Titans”), Cary Elwes (“Saw”) , Indira Varma (“Game of Thrones”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Charles Parnell (“The Last Ship”) and Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”).

Again written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, responsible for the two previous films in the franchise, “Mission: Impossible – Settlement – Part 1” is scheduled for release on July 13, 2023 in Brazil, one day before the US release. Part 2 is expected to debut in June 2024.

Watch the video.