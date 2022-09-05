Tom Cruise Performs Crazy Stunt in Mission: Impossible 7; Look

Star Tom Cruise is known for his crazy movie stunts, and he did one more, this time in Mission: Impossible 7.

Making a success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise will return next year to the action franchise he has led since 1996.

Shared by journalist Erik Davis, the video was shown before Top Gun: Maverick premiered at Cinema-Con. At the event, the first images of the new Mission: Impossible were revealed (via ScreenRant).

The actor is hanging from the wing of a two-seater plane as he talks about Top Gun 2 and another plane pulls up alongside. After that, he remains standing while the aircraft he is in makes a dive.

See the video below.

Mission: Impossible 7 arrives in 2023

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible will use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

Christopher McQuarrie directs both films. Thus, it repeats the successful partnership with Tom Cruise.

The cast will also include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on July 14, 2023.