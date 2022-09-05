Tomorrow is the big day for the Merge update; What should investors expect? By Investing.com







By Gunay Caymaz

Investing.com – Developers have spent years trying to shift the network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Now, there are only a few days left for this important network transition to take place.

Tomorrow is seen as an important day for upgrading on the Ethereum network. Because the first phase of the Network merger will take place on September 6th. While no set date has yet been given for the next phase, it is expected to take place between September 10 and 20. Tomorrow’s first phase is seen as an important event in terms of revealing the exact date of the network’s merger.

Ethereum’s native Ether token, which will go through the upgrade stages, is expected to outperform in September. If the upgrade goes smoothly, many market commentators agree that it could have a positive impact on the price.

With Ethereum transitioning to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, network creation of a more efficient, low-cost and frictionless environment for network-deployed protocols is seen as the most important criterion for investors and project developers to increase. your interest in the Ethereum Blockchain network.

What awaits Ethereum investors?

The Ethereum network abandoning the PoW mechanism means that Ethereum miners can no longer operate. Miners who wish to continue mining on the Ethereum network are expected to enter a hard fork in the merger phase and fight for a Blockchain that allows Ethereum to continue on the PoW mechanism. To achieve these goals, miners may soon start releasing PoW-backed tokens to ETH holders.

In order for ETH holders to receive ETH PoW tokens via airdrop, it is critical that they hold their ETH in an external wallet that supports the possible hard fork. On the other hand, those who hold their assets on exchanges need to verify that the cryptocurrency exchange they use supports hard forking.

On the other hand, ETH tokens used to provide liquidity on DeFi protocols will not be able to benefit from the airdrop. Thus, ETH holders are told that they need to withdraw their DeFi assets to their wallets to take advantage of the airdrop before the hard fork.

Additionally, other warnings for acquiring ETH PoW tokens include not holding existing ETH assets on , , Arbitrum and other alternative networks that offer Layer 2 solutions.

There is a high demand for the ETH PoW token

In pre-merger developments, there is also a significant increase in the volume of ETH loan transactions. While the high volume of transactions is seen in networks like and serving in this field, it is seen that investors receive ETH using their crypto assets as collateral to get the highest efficiency from the airdrop.

On the one hand, while Ethereum is preparing to transition to the PoS mechanism, on the other hand, it looks like investors will show keen interest in ETH PoW tokens to make the most of this critical process. This is an indication that there will be active days on the Ethereum network in September.