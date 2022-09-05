Top 10: AnTuTu elects the most powerful high-end cell phones of August

AnTuTu has just updated its monthly ranking of the most powerful smartphones. This Monday (5th), we discovered the ten best cell phones tested on the Chinese platform of benchmarks. Scores are constructed by considering performance across four parameters: CPU, GPU, RAM, and user interface.

Most powerful tops

The new report for the high-end cellphone segment follows the pattern of previous months and shows the dominance of devices equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors that arrived as the most efficient version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. MediaTek didn’t show up in the August ranking.

As noted in the ranking, mobile gamers lead due to their most advanced heat dissipation systems that allow the hardware to work at maximum power. The Red Magic 7S Pro outperformed the iQOO 10 Pro, but still undercuts its cheaper version due to the larger, harder-to-cool battery.

















Asus

02 Aug

















Asus

21 July



Another detail to note is that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra disappeared from the rankings, but there is a highlight for the debut of the new folding cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer. The Lenovo Legion Y70 entered the top 5 with a respectable score of 1,090,208, being above the Motorola X30 Pro, its “brother” that doesn’t have the same gamer appeal.

More powerful premium intermediates

For “almost top-of-the-line” cell phones, the MediaTek is the dominant brand by equipping 9 out of 10 premium cell phones ranked in the August ranking. There is a predominance of the Dimensity 8100 and its “MAX” versions customized by the Taiwanese partner manufacturers. The Snapdragon 870 is the only Qualcomm chipset on the list.

most powerful intermediaries

Finally, we come to intermediate cell phones. The longest-lived device in the ranking is the Mi 11 “Youth Edition”, the renamed version of the most affordable model in the Mi 11 line, which is in 5th place equipped with Snapdragon 780G.

Qualcomm stands out again by dominating this segment with the Snapdragon 778G, 778G Plus and 7 Gen 1. Interestingly, brands still bet on the first chip due to delivering good performance and lower cost than other versions. Check the ratings: The rankings only take into account Android phones that have had a certain number of entries in the database. Given that Chinese models are more affordable and popular in their home country, they are predominant in the lists. AnTuTu also has a ranking of best iOS devices, led by the iPad Pro with M1.

See more!