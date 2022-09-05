Toy falls 15 meters, injures 16 at Indian amusement park

A toy called “Drop Tower”, which is 15 meters above the ground, collapsed due to a failure in the braking mechanism and left 16 people injured in India last Sunday, September 4th. The case took place at the Dussehra fair fairground in Mohali, in the Punjab region.

The toy is designed to have a controlled drop of 15 meters, however the containment mechanism did not work. Due to the technical problem, the structure where the people were went into free fall until it collided with the attraction’s support base, according to information from UOL.

The accident involved adults and children and among the 16 injured, 10 were taken immediately to a hospital in the region. in serious condition.

Check out video of the toy accident at the amusement park in India:

Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured. Around 16 women & kids were hospitalized after the incident. pic.twitter.com/bay5IfzHLB — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 4, 2022

Those responsible for the toy fled the scene without providing assistance.

In the video, you can see people being thrown from the toy due to the impact of the fall. Local police were called shortly after the accident and the attraction’s operators fled the scene, according to information from the portal india.com.

Five victims were referred for treatment in private hospitals, another five went to a hospital in the area of ​​the city called Phase-6, in Mohali. Details on the condition of the other victims were not released.

