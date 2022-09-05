Trafficking queen sues producers for not paying royalties for series about her life – Monet

+



Sandra Ávila Beltrán, better known as the Queen of the Pacific, is suing Netflix and Telemundo for not paying royalties for two series: ‘A Rainha do Sul’, which features Brazilian actress Alice Braga in the cast, and ‘A Rainha do Sul’. Tráfico’, based on the criminal career of the Mexican drug dealer starring Kate Del Castillo.

She is looking to earn 40% of the two companies’ profits from the two attractions, according to her lawyer, Israel Razo, who reported the demand to the Mexican newspaper Milenio.

“There is a public interest in talking about a person accused of a crime that has brought countless violence and victims to this country.”

Sandra Ávila Beltrán communicated to the copyright agency, in a letter, that companies use their history to profit, without worrying about the consequences for their lives. “Both companies acted unfairly with the intention of harming my image and making money from it.” He added: “When they used my image and my name, they sought to increase the public’s curiosity and obtain a financial benefit from it.”

Both productions are based on the book ‘The Queen of the South’, released in 2002 and written by Arturo Pérez Reverte. The novel is a work of fiction that tells the story of drug dealer Teresa Mendonza, inspired by Beltrán, who, after the death of her boyfriend, finds herself involved with drug cartels.

Mexico’s Supreme Court will decide whether Sandra will be compensated by the companies. If so, it would be the first time a drug dealer has benefited from using her image in an artwork.

Ávila, now 61, comes from a family of drug dealers. She was arrested in 2007 for money laundering and drug trafficking. In addition, it is believed that she was an intermediary between the Sinaloa and Juárez cartels and criminal groups in Colombia. She was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment twice, that is, a sentence of ten years. However, she was released in 2015 after seven years as she had been convicted of the same crime more than once.

