Livia (Giovanna Antonelli)

Giovanna Antonelli, who will soon be back in “Travessia”, the soap opera that will replace “Pantanal”, does not hide that she is very active, that she has a strong personality and likes to have things under her control, which is why she joined transcendental meditation with the goal of slowing down and making the most of your time. And she has managed to re-educate herself.

without having to complain

Ratinho is celebrating twenty-four years of partnership with SBT. The presenter seems very happy and has no complaints and his program is still going strong and earning a lot on Silvio Santos’ station.

More productions by the novelist

Vivian de Oliveira, the same one who wrote the novel “Apocalypse”, among other plots that she helped in the creation, is working on a series of fantastic realism that she intends to hit some streaming platform. And may it be successful.

buried in the past

Solange Couto was married to Sidney Magal, and they separated in the early 1980s. However, it’s no use asking the actress about this subject, because she replies: “I don’t remember”. And it’s said.

Big Daddy

Juliano Cazarré, Alcides from “Pantanal”, despite working a lot, uses his free time to spend time with his children, Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar, Maria Madalena and Maria Guilhermina. Those who live with the actor and his family say that Juliano does everything for the little ones, with great affection and attention.

Focused

Cauã Reymond has talent and takes his work very seriously. The actor stated in an interview that he has already overcome the narcissistic phase and that he does not “clap his hands” for himself.

friends

Maria Fernanda Cândido and Ísis Valverde became great friends since they acted together in “A Força do Querer”. In fiction, they played Joyce and Ritinha. Remembering that the soap opera that originally aired in 2017, because of the pandemic, was re-presented in prime time, on the Globo screen.

centered

Marieta Severo is 74 years old, with a career spanning over 50 years, displaying enviable strength. The actress often says that her genetics are good and that she also takes care of herself. For example, Marieta does not eat foods made with white flour or fried foods.

millionaire income

According to the international press, George Clooney is the highest paid actor today. It is said that the handsome man earns thousands and thousands of dollars in each production he participates in.

Foot on the floor

According to the international press, Hugh Grant said that he no longer considers himself a heartthrob; he is 61 years old.

TV Test – 09/05/2022

Photograph: Thaumaturgo Ferreira / GB Image File

1) What was the name of the character of the actor Taumaturgo Ferreira, in the soap opera “O Cravo e a Rosa”, soap opera that is being rerun in the afternoons of Globo?

a) Joaquim de Almeida Leal

b) Januário dos Santos

c) Serafim Amaral Tourinho

d) Celso de Lucca

2) In which year was the soap opera “O Cravo e a Rosa” aired for the first time?

a) 2000

b) 2003

c) 1999

d) 2008

3) Which author or author wrote the “Carnation and the Rose”?

a) Gloria Peres

b) Aguinaldo Silva

c) Walcyr Carrasco

d) Tiago Santiago

4) What was the name of the character of actress Adriana Esteves, in “O Cravo e a Rosa”?

a) Dinorá de Moura Valente

b) Josefa Lacerda de Moura

c) Joana Penaforte

d) Catarina Batista

5) How many chapters did the original version of “O Cravo e a Rosa” have?

a) 221 chapters

b) 198 chapters

c) 210 chapters

c) 250 chapters

(Answers: 1-B; 2-A; 3-C; 4-D; 5-A)

Horoscope – 09/05/2022

By Geremy Altins

Aries

Keep calm because the period indicates turmoil in dealing with people. Unintentionally, you may be involved in private and complicated matters.

Bull

Be careful not to offend the people you need. Try not to criticize so easily. On the other hand, don’t cover yourself too much. Good for love if you act in a high spirits.

Twins

Try to distract yourself from the stress that has been accumulating with work. A good choice will be a family program. You will have a great time. Be careful not to fight with the person you love.

Cancer

You will be more emotional than before. There will not always be a concrete reason for these feelings. Everything will seem very important or profound, but this phase is fleeting.

Lion

When you are upset, try to control your nerves and emotions. It is necessary to maintain serenity in the face of any obstacle. Beware of spending more money than you earn.

Virgin

Moment when you will be more reflective and sensitive. If you think people are too noisy, find a corner to meditate, pray, or think about life.

Lb

Good day to make financial statements and take care of accounting. In love, don’t think about how many fights you’ve had. Instead, be kind and considerate.

Scorpion

Before making your important decisions, try to listen to people who understand the most about the subject. So, when you execute your plans, you will be supported.

Sagittarius

There may be serious changes in the professional and financial area. So it’s natural for you to be a little anxious. Take it easy and everything will be fine.

Capricorn

It seems that your entire family decided to act at once. Don’t let yourself be contaminated by this hectic atmosphere. Keep your pace and select what is most important to do first.

Aquarium

It might not be the best day of the year, but it won’t be the worst either. Just hold the bad mood and don’t expect too much. The loved one may be a little depressed. Give a lot of affection!

Fish

Period of great family harmony. Good to communicate with friends and find loved one. Useful day to put in order old pending issues that have been bothering you.

Novels – 09/05/2022

(WARNING: THE SUMMARIES OF THE CHAPTERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO THE EDITION OF THE NOVELS)

BEWARE OF THE ANGEL – 17:00, on SBT

João Miguel confesses to Malú that he still loves her. Rosa tells Father Anselmo that she is going to marry Vicente. Leopardo appears at Amador’s apartment and tells Malú to pack for her, the baby and Candelária will return with him to the farm. Crying, Tininha asks her father to forgive only Grandma Ofélia and let her live with them. Meanwhile, Ofelia argues with Branca. Malú refuses to accompany Leopardo, but he takes the baby from her and says they will leave immediately for the farm.

THE HEARTLESS – 18:00 on SBT

Otávio, when he learns that Rafael plans to marry Fernanda, gets so angry that he doesn’t hesitate to beat his son. Fernanda asks Otavio not to underestimate her because he doesn’t know what she’s capable of. Otávio gets drunk and confesses to Carmelo that he and Rafael are in love with Fernanda. Roberto and Piro stop Pachita from reprimanding Mary for what she has done. Rafael looks for Isabela to tell her that he has decided to marry Fernanda. When Germán finds out that Rafael is going to marry Fernanda, Germán doesn’t hesitate to beat him up for making fun of his daughter Isabela. César asks Fernanda not to forget the oath he swore to Santiago.

SERTÃO SEA – 6:20 pm on Globo

Candoca confesses to Lorena that he learned to like Tertulinho. Deodora refuses to accept a possible engagement between Tertulinho and Candoca. Tertulinho turns off the devices that keep Zé Paulino alive. Coronel Tertúlio discovers that his son negotiated with Vespertino and confronts Tertulinho in front of Candoca. Candoca defends Tertulinho do Coronel, who expels his son from the house. A year goes by. Candoca marries Tertulinho. Zé Paulino meets Dahomey.

FACE AND COURAGE – 7:30 pm on Globo

Anita remembers when Clarice took her to get a tattoo just like hers. Regina tells Leonardo that she has already engineered a scheme to embezzle money from the SG. Marcela and Paulo intercept Moa and Armandinho’s car, who are filming a commercial. Joca asks Lou to convince Olivia to give up her romance with Alfredo. Italo takes Leonardo to run near the place where Clarice’s body was found. Luana tells Clarice that Leonardo is the new vice president of SG and she has a change in her heartbeat. Anita tenses to see Martha waiting for her care.

POLIANA GIRL – 8:30 pm on SBT

Until the closing of this edition, the chapter of the soap opera “Poliana Moça” had not yet been edited.

ACCOMPLICES OF A RESCUE – 9:30 pm on SBT

Alicia asks André and the Vaz brothers if Flora is missing. The children invent that Flora traveled and left them alone. Alicia finds everything strange, but says that until Flora returns they can count on her and Vicente. Fiorina goes to her son’s veterinary clinic, who is with Helena, crying over what happened. Meire takes a psychic to do some work on the Vaz’s apartment door. The woman thinks that Flora’s spirit terrorizes the place and doesn’t realize that she has hired a charlatan. Aurora tells Fortunato that Priscila ran away from home.

PANTANAL – 9:15 pm on Globo

José Leôncio and José Lucas talk about politics. The Velho do Rio tells Juma that she is pregnant with a girl and that she is going to give birth in the water, like Maria Marruá. Tadeu announces the return of the entourage. Maria Bruaca encourages Zefa to go meet Tadeu. A hitman named Solano, hired by Tenório, arrives in the Pantanal. Tiberio and Thaddeus praise Zaquieu for José Leôncio. Tenório names José Leôncio and his children and Maria Bruaca and Alcides for Solano. Zuleica is suspicious of Tenório. Solano shoots José Lucas. José Lucas faints, before seeing the person who is dragging him across the grass.

Movies – 09/05/2022

(Film schedule is subject to change without notice)

trolls

(Trolls) 3:30 pm on Globo, USA, 2016. Directed by Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn. With Anna Kendrick, Christine Baranski, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel. After the invasion of their village, the trolls Poppy and Trunk venture out to rescue their family.

Bohemian Rhapsody – the story of Freddie Mercury

(Bohemian Rhapsody) 11:05 pm on Globo, USA, 2018. Directed by Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher. Starring Aidan Gillen, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Tom Hollande. Freddie Mercury and his companions create the band Queen. When his lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, they must juggle fame and their lives.