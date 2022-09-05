Ukraine’s southern advances make Russia suspend annexation plans, review army logistics

Ukrainian troops reported that they had destroyed Russian ammunition depot and control center, and recovered several regions.

Genya SAVILOV / AFP

Ukraine’s advances in the south of the country make the Russians postpone their plans



THE Ukraine said on Monday, 5, that it continues advancing in its counteroffensive in the south and destroyed: a Russian ammunition depot near Tomina Balka, a floating bridge near Lvove and a control center of the Russian army to the southeast of Kherson, in addition to recover several locations, whose names were not revealed. However, the deputy chief of staff of the presidency, Kirilo Timochenko, said that the Ukrainian flag was raised in the town of Visokopillia, north of the Kherson region, which is almost completely controlled by the Russians. The city had been conquered by Russian troops in mid-March and had been on the front lines of the fighting since late June, according to local media. “Ukrainian forces are advancing along several axes in the west of the Kherson region. And they secured territory across the Siversky Donets River in the Donetsk region,” said the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in the United States. United States. “The Ukrainian counteroffensive is making verifiable advances in the south and east,” he added.

In light of these new developments, the Russia had to suspend preparations for a referendum in southern Ukraine on the annexation of the Kherson region. The advances of the Ukrainians, who have claimed victories, are affecting the logistics of the Russian army. “We were prepared for the vote and we wanted to organize the referendum very soon,” Kirill Stremousov, head of the occupation administration on Russian public television, said, adding the plans were temporarily scrapped due to current events. “I think we’re going to take a break for now,” Stremousov said. For weeks, the occupation authorities in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia announced the organization of referendums to unite these regions with Russia later this year, as happened in 2014, when Crimea was annexed. The Russian Defense Ministry confirms the Ukrainian advances, however, it said that the troops of Vladimir Putin are inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainians, “who are trying to take root in certain areas” of the occupied south of Ukraine.

Despite Zelensky’s achievements, Russia continues to attack other regions with artillery and missiles. In Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich reported that “powerful explosions were heard in the city”. Bombings also hit Nikopol, but regional authorities said there were no casualties. In Kharkiv, “three people were injured by shelling” overnight, said the head of the regional administration, Oleg Synegubov. In the same region, two civilians were killed in a Russian bombing raid on Zolochiv. In the Dnipropetrovsk region (central east), a woman was killed and three people were injured in a Russian bombing, regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said.

*With information from AFP