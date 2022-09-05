Understand how the laser can damage the cell phone camera; fan says device was damaged at Alok concert | Technology

“Last photo before Alok’s laser burns my iPhone camera,” shared Rodrigo, who has an iPhone 12.

“I wanted to film that part [dos lasers] from the Alok show. The moment I started recording, my cell phone got some colored lines, very thin”, said to g1.

After the publicist’s publication on Twitter, other similar cases emerged, but not all happened at the festival.

Can laser damage cell phone camera?

O g1 reached out to Apple for comment, but there was no response. In February of this year, a user asked on the company’s forum whether lasers could damage the phone’s camera.

Apple did not respond to the question, but rated someone else’s comment as “recommended”highlighted below.

“[O laser de uma caneta] It will not affect your camera lens. Note that high-intensity light focused on an object will transmit radiation and create heat that can damage the object.”

Other manufacturers were questioned by the report, but only Chinese manufacturers Realme and Xiaomi spoke.

“In outdoor or indoor environments, when there is an extremely strong light source, there is a possibility of damage to the smartphone’s camera sensor,” Xiaomi said.

“The smartphone camera is an optical device in which the lens directs all the light captured to a very small area, known as the image sensor”, explains Realme.

Lasers concentrate great light power. When in contact with the camera, they may cause stains and even compromise the entire functioning of the component. “The fix involves replacing the module,” says Realme.

“This light energy focused on the sensor can even burn and cause irreversible damage”, says Euclides Chuma, a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a researcher at Unicamp.

What does the company responsible for the laser say?

Laser 3D Show is the company responsible for the lighting equipment for Alok’s show at Rock in Rio. She explains that for the presentation, 28 lasers were installed on the stage, which were 10 meters high from the audience and pointed upwards.

“We are very concerned about the safety of the public”, said Vinicius Wenzel, owner of the Laser 3D Show, to the g1.

“We do a detailed mapping of the area, because in addition to people’s cell phones, we also have to protect the TV cameras that were transmitting”, he explains.

