Vacuum solar tubes produce electricity and heat and are four times more efficient than traditional solar panels.

ONaked Energy’s solar vacuum roof tubes produce electricity and heat, based in the UK, will soon be sold in the US.

Peoria, Illinois-based ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is financing Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and American venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.

ELM Solar, a new division of ELM Companies, will distribute Naked Energy’s solar thermal and photovoltaic thermal products, called Virtu (pronounced “virtue”). ELM Solar will also distribute Virtu products through ELM Companies’ extensive network of resellers and partnerships in the United States.

ELM also announced, after the US Senate passed the Biden Administration’s climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act a few weeks ago, that it will build a factory in Texas to assemble Naked Energy’s Virtu product line domestically. The Inflation Reduction Act spurred a rush in the United States to manufacture renewable energy domestically.

Solar vacuum tubes on the roof of Naked Energy

Solar vacuum tubes are made up of two layers of glass with a vacuum in between, like a thermos. Naked Energy claims its Virtu products are three to four times more efficient than traditional photovoltaic solar panels, and ELM calls Naked Energy the developer of “the world’s highest energy density solar technology” in its news announcement.

Naked Energy says the vacuum tube in its Virtu products minimizes heat losses to the atmosphere, resulting in high efficiency even in cold climates. The absorbent plates in the tubes are inclined at an ideal angle so that they can be used on flat or sloping roofs, as well as on vertical facades.

Virtu products are fully modular, so they have a low installation cost. They also have a low-profile design that reduces wind shear. Naked Energy says its Virtu products are best suited for buildings with high heat demand, such as multi-family homes, factories and hotels.

The VirtuHOT product heats only water, up to 90°C, using solar energy. But the VirtuPVT product combines solar photovoltaic and solar thermal technology to generate electricity and heat from a single solar collector. Obviously, VirtuPVT tubes require less space than if there were separate thermal and photovoltaic systems being used.

This video demonstrates how VirtuPVT works:

Lee C Graves, President and Founder of ELM said:

“We have seen a significant increase in interest in renewable energy solutions in the United States. In the face of rising energy prices, we are pleased to work with Naked Energy to provide the country with renewable alternatives.”

When we were introduced to Naked Energy and the Virtu product line, they were easy to work with.

