Vasco “downgrades” Emílio Faro and agrees with controversial coach

With 10 rounds left for the end of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Vasco tries the last card to guarantee access to the First Division. In 4th place and just four points ahead of 5th place, Londrina, Gigante da Colina decided to change coaches.

According to GEO Vasco agreed to hire Jorginho. The experienced coach will command the alvinegro until the end of the season. Therefore, the interim Emílio Faro will once again be technical assistant to the permanent committee.

The expectation is that the coach, along with his coaching staff, will take charge of the club as early as this Tuesday.06, when the squad presents itself after the defeat to Brusque.

This will be Jorginho’s third visit to Vasco. The first was between 2015 and 2016. The second was in 2018.

controversial coach

Jorginho’s last job ended recently: it was at Atlético-GO. He left the team in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana and the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. However, the performance in the Brazilian Championship was very bad. That’s why the coach was fired.

In addition, during his time at Dragão, the coach was controversial when talking about Abel Ferreira. When criticizing the foreign coaches, Jorginho was called xenophobic by the Alviverde fans and sectors of the sports press.