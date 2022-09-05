Veiga appears in Palmeiras training photo: ‘Felipão Tactic’?

Midfielder Raphael Veiga appeared in a publicity photo of Palmeiras training held today, in the morning, at the Football Academy. In the image, the midfielder appears in cleats, on the field, in a vest and red and next to Vanderlan, without a vest.

Veiga was injured in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal last Tuesday — a 1-0 defeat to Athletico-PR —, and was only carrying out internal recovery work. The athlete left Arena da Baixada limping and with an immobilizer in his right ankle.

His presence in tomorrow’s decisive game (6), at Allianz Parque, was uncertain. Nor can it be given as possible. It will only be known whether Veiga will go on the field about an hour before the game, when the club announces the lineup and the reserve bench.

‘Felipão Tactic’ to throw off?

Paulo Nunes and Felipão embrace after Grêmio won the 1996 Brazilian Championship title

The disclosure of the image was no accident, and will certainly serve to put some doubt in the head of Felipão and his coaching staff at Athletico-PR.

Curiously, using images and other devices to confuse the opponent’s preparation was an expedient used by Felipão himself.

Today a Globo/Sportv commentator, former striker Paulo Nunes revealed that, in 1996, the coach even asked for the leg of the right-back Arce to be put in a cast, on the eve of the Brazilian Championship final, against Portuguesa.

“But Arce had nothing (laughs)”, recalled Nunes, to the Seleção Sportv program, in 2018.

At Palmeiras, the cast was midfielder Rodrigo Taddei, after the first game of the 1999 Paulista final. The player was substituted after receiving a cart from Vampeta, and appeared with his left leg in a cast in Morumbi’s dressing rooms after the match.

In the 1995 Gaucho final, Felipão declared to the press that he would face Internacional with the reserve team, “Banguzinho”, as the team was nicknamed. At the last minute, he decided, by surprise, to select half of the starting lineup, adding Roger, Luciano, Rivarola, Dinho, Carlos Migue and Paulo Nunes to the team. And won the title.

In 2014, the coach made a mystery about who would be Neymar’s replacement in the World Cup semifinals. Shirt 10 had been injured in the quarterfinals, against Colombia.

The coach coached several different formations. And when everyone thought he could reinforce the midfield with Daniel Alves, using Maicon on the side, he entered with Bernard and only revealed the lineup shortly before the game. In this case, however, the result was not good for the coach.