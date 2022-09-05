Verstappen opens 109 with victory in Holland. Check classification – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen is very close to world bi (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

ALL ABOUT THE F1 HOLLAND GP | briefing

The confirmation of Max Verstappen’s world title is getting closer. The Red Bull driver won the Dutch GP this Sunday (4)in Zandvoort, and reached 310 points in the classification of Formula 1 2022. More than that: for the first time in the season, it opened more than 100 points of lead for the vice-leadership.

The victory at Zandvoort was more lively than expected, with a real threat from Mercedes right through strategy. But, one way or another, Verstappen won and added another 25 points to the countdown to the double world championship.

Charles Leclerc took third place in the race and reached 201 points, the same count as Sergio Pérez, who finished fifth. Thus, the two are tied and Leclerc has the advantage for having more victory in the year. That’s 109 points behind for Verstappen, however.

Max Verstappen won at home for the second year in a row (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The fourth place in the championship goes to the extremely constant George Russell, second in the Netherlands. Even without having won, Russell has 188 points. Close to Leclerc and Pérez and ahead of Carlos Sainz, with 175. Lewis Hamilton has 158 and closes the mark of the six drivers above the centennial mark of points.

Lando Norris (82), Esteban Ocon (66), Fernando Alonso (59) and Valtteri Bottas (46) complete the top-10. Only Nicholas Latifi, among the holders, remains zero after 15 stages.

As far as the Constructors’ Championship is concerned, Red Bull has 511 points and is also about to win the title again after almost ten years. Ferrari has 376 and sees Mercedes, with 346, approaching dangerously. Alpine and McLaren, respectively with 125 and 101, also surpassed 100. Alfa Romeo (51), Haas (34), AlphaTauri (29), Aston Martin (25) and Williams (4) complete the count.

Formula 1 returns next weekend, between the 9th and 11th of September, to close the triple round and the 2022 European leg with the Italian GP, ​​in Monza.

