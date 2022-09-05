Vini Jr. receives Spanish citizenship after four years at Real Madrid | spanish football

After four years at Real Madrid, forward Vini Jr. received Spanish citizenship and now has a European passport. Real Madrid announced on Monday that the Brazilian ended a process that had lasted months last Friday, when he took the oath to the constitution of Spain.

In this way, Vini is now considered a European citizen, with the right to free movement in all European Union countries. In practice, he no longer occupies a place as a foreigner in the Real Madrid squad, which now has one more space to hire players from outside the EU (from countries outside the EU).

Vini Jr. I had been waiting for my Spanish passport for months, in a process that was delayed because of the bureaucracy stuck in the Spanish government. Initially, Real Madrid hoped that the Brazilian could have the document in hand by the middle of the year – which would allow the Merengues to seek the signing of yet another foreigner in the summer transfer window. However, the market closed on Thursday, the day before Vini was granted Spanish citizenship.

The process that allows an athlete to obtain Spanish nationality is live in the country for at least two years, in the case of people coming from Latin America. In this way, Vini Jr. been eligible for the process since mid-2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has been causing great slowness in this type of process with the local government.