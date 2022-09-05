Vítor Pereira admits error in Corinthians’ preparation to face Inter: “Too big shit” | Corinthians

When reviewing the match against Internacional, which ended in a 2-2 draw last Sunday, for the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira noticed a mistake he made in the preparation of Corinthians. According to the coach, he exaggerated the training load for the match and left his players tired.

After a long time, Vítor Pereira returned to have a free week to work before the duel against Inter. This will be repeated before the classic against São Paulo, which takes place on Sunday, at Morumbi.

– This week I took a really big shit. I’ll tell you what it was. I haven’t shared this with anyone yet, not even my players. Today, when reviewing the game, I clearly realized that with the desire to train and improve my team, we had more days to train and what did I do? I trained at the intensity I like to train, not for a long time, but we gave them a load that they (players) weren’t used to. So, we arrived at the game tired, without capacity, we had capacity in the first half, not in the second half. My responsibility – said Vítor Pereira, during a panel at Brasil Futebol Expo in which he participated with Luis Castro, coach of Botafogo.

See too:

+ Corinthians plans to close 2022 with R$ 756 million in revenues

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, speaking at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Bruno Cassucci Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, speaking at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Vítor Pereira has been in Brazil for six and a half months. During this period, he was eliminated in the semifinals of Paulistão and in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. He is with Corinthians in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and occupies third place in the Brasileirão, being the only one to remain in the G-4 throughout the competition.

The Portuguese took stock of his time at Timão so far:

– I look more like a result-oriented coach than a coach focused on what I love most about football, the aesthetics, the game well played. In Brazil I couldn’t. I couldn’t because I have an absurd calendar, a squad that is not young and doesn’t have the capacity to respond every three days, injuries appear that I wasn’t used to, with trips after trips, which forces us to have almost no opportunity to train . And I really like training, I love training, I can only change behaviors and play the game I like, pressing all the time, pressing all the time, I can only do that if I train, if my team is recovered – he opined.

– Honestly, in Brazil, I was nowhere near the coach I got on other opportunities. In Brazil, the big challenge is: today we play with a team that will put us in a lot of difficulties because they have a game with certain characteristics and we need to adapt in two days and forget what we did in the previous game, prepare for the next game – he added.

+ See more news from Corinthians

Vítor Pereira has a contract with Corinthians until the end of the year and says he will only discuss staying in 2023 at the end of the current season.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!