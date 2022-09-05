Want to talk to someone on WhatsApp and don’t know the number? know how

You’ve probably been through the situation of trying to add someone on WhatsApp and when saving the person, you realized that you couldn’t find them in your contact list. Even if it confirms the existence of an account, this failure can happen due to various reasons, server problems or delay in reading the device itself.

WhatsApp QR Code

The platform provides a feature that allows you to generate codes with direct access to a certain chat. In general, companies usually use this mechanism to facilitate service, but everyone has the possibility to take advantage of its facilities. So be sure to explore solutions that are extremely useful, speeding up actions.

Access your code quickly

Devices with iOS system

Open your app from Whatsapp and click on ”Settings”, selecting the QR Code icon, next to your name. You can copy and share with whoever you want.





Android devices

Access the ”More Options” and ”Settings” section by clicking on the QR Code icon, which is also next to your name.

Cautions involving the configuration

By disclosing the QR Code that gives the opening of a chat, be aware that those who will have access will be able to forward it to other people. In this way, only make it visible to those who deserve your trust, remembering that unlike other codes that change according to use, in this case the key changes through a direct change in the interface.

Prioritize your security

If you happen to notice any suspicious movement, looking like a certain person has used this information, quickly change the entry. From the exact moment of exchange, all those who wanted to get in touch using the old combination will not be able to.

Be aware of all terms of service and support offered by the company responsible for the corrections. Regarding business accounts, the function helps to facilitate contact with customers.