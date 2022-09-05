We have Anne Hathaway and Harry Styles in the same sentence

A film with Anne Hathaway alone becomes a “must see”. Now add the story of the it boy of the moment, Harry Styles. Wow!

That’s right.

Anne Hathaway is ready to star in a film heavily inspired by Harry Styles, adapted from a 2017 book: The Idea of ​​Youby Robinne Lee.

We don’t want to spoil it with too much detail, but we can share a little bit of what this story will be.

Anne Hathaway will play 39-year-old gallery owner Sophie who unexpectedly falls in love with a boyband singer who is under 20 years old.

Sophie is forced to take her daughter to Coachella to replace her ex-husband who cancels at the last minute. And from here on, we have nothing more to say.

The film will be directed by Michael Showalter, who also worked on The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Dropout.

The inspiration for the book is intriguing and appealing to say the least. According to writer Robinne Lee:

“A few years ago my husband was traveling on business and I was up late browsing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a kid I had never seen in a band I had never paid attention to. . I found it aesthetically perfect, it took me by surprise. It was like… art. I spent a good hour Googled him trying to find out who this guy was. In research I found that he used to date older women… and so the seed was planted.” A good writer has these epiphanies.

In some international blogs, there is a debate about whether this book is about Harry Styles or about the 40-year-old woman.

Despite realizing the importance that Harry Styles has to the idea of ​​the book, Lee denied that the book is about Styles.

“This should never be a book about Harry Styles. It was meant to be a story about a woman approaching 40, regaining her sexuality and rediscovering herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable and whole.”

When the movie comes out we let the audience decide if the story is about Styles or Shopie.

As for the release date, it has yet to be announced.