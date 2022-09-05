‘We Live in a Puritan Society’: Olivia Wilde Was Forced to Cut Sex Scenes in Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

The film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh hits theaters on September 22.

The controversies surrounding Don’t Worry, Darling don’t stop. After Olivia Wilde’s statements about having fired Shia LaBeouf from the production and the actor’s subsequent response, the director has now claimed that the Motion Picture Association (MPA) forced her to remove stronger sexual scenes from the trailer.

The film, which hits theaters on September 22, is an erotic thriller starring Florence Pugh as Alice and Harry Styles as Jack. One of the most talked about aspects of the film has been its focus on female sexuality, as Wilde has hinted on more than one occasion that the scenes between the leads focus on a “kind of female pleasure” that is not often seen on screen. great.

By the way, the trailer, which you can see above, already shows us intimate scenes and prepares us for what’s to come. However, it seems that the film is much more erotic than it shows. In an interview with the Associated Press, Wilde claims that there were more sex sequences in the publicity material. “The MPA was very strict and I had to cut some shots from the trailer at the last hour, which annoyed me because I thought they had improved. Of course, we still live in a really puritanical society.”

I think the lack of eroticism in American cinema is something new. And when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something we don’t see very often, unless it’s queer cinema.

Wilde assures us that these intimate scenes are an important part of the film and that they define it perfectly. “I think it’s a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe,” he continues. Furthermore, she claims that the entire team was upset by this MPA ban.

MUCH MORE THAN SEX SCENES

For her part, in an interview with Harper’s Baazar, Florence Pugh condemned the fact that the sex scenes are given more importance than the plot of the film. “Obviously, by the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. But I won’t talk about that because this movie is bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Do not worry, dear follows a housewife who lives in a utopian community located in California. Everything changes when she discovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life. Specifically, that the glamorous company she works for her husband may be hiding dark secrets.