What is Ben Affleck’s next Batman movie at DC?

Ben Affleck’s Batman will remain the official Batman of the DCEU.

And what should be the next Batfleck movie?

In case we don’t have any surprises before, Ben Affleck’s Batman will reappear in the movie The Flashwhich opens in theaters in 2023.

The Dark Knight should be at the beginning and now at the end of the Scarlet Speedster movie. In the first act, Batfleck will be seen fighting Gotham City’s criminals alongside The Flash, and later helping the Fastest Man Alive in time travel.

In the third act, with the DCEU revamp, a new version of Affleck’s Batman is expected to be seen in the film.

After The FlashBatman will show up in Aquaman 2. Rumors indicate that the new Batfleck will be trying to get Aquaman (Jason Momoa) join the Justice League, which has not yet been created in this universe.

The film The Flash is set to premiere on June 23 in US theaters.

The Flash it is the first superhero solo movie for Flash theaters. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The production stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

