What is the Elderly Card and how to apply?

The Elderly Card is a document provided by law for people over 60 years old that guarantees discounts on tickets. See how to apply!

The Elderly Card is a document given to certain people over 60 years of age, in order to facilitate the citizen’s mobility, as it guarantees more advantageous values ​​in interstate transport.

The Elderly Card is valid for only two years and, in order to apply for it, it is necessary to prove a monthly income of up to two minimum wages, equivalent to R$ 2,424. Check out other benefits of this document and how to request it!

How does the Elderly Card work?

According to Law 10,741/03, the Carteira do Idoso is a right provided to all people over 60 years old who have a monthly income of up to two minimum wages. The following data will be present in the document: Full name, date of birth, identification number, CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration), NIS (Social Identification Number), QR Code and alphanumeric code.

The purpose of the Carteira do Idoso is to guarantee citizens over 60 free of charge for up to two seats per vehicle in interstate transport. However, depending on the case, it will only be feasible to guarantee the elderly person a 50% discount on the ticket price.

How to apply?

To apply for the Elderly Card is very simple, just access the website of the Ministry of Citizenship, choose the option “Issuing Carteira” and log in with the gov.br account, then click on “View wallet” and “Validar”, for last under “Report”. Once that’s done, just print yours or save the digital version on your cell phone.

It is important to note that it is mandatory for the citizen to be registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). Otherwise, it will be necessary to request it at one of the units of the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS).

At CRAS it is also possible to issue the Elderly Card, so you must have an official document with photo, CPF and NIS.

